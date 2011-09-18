Lexi Thompson, 16, becomes youngest player to win on LPGA

Lexi Thompson, a 16-year-old golfing phenom, won the Navistar LPGA Classic in Prattville, Ala., on Sunday to become the youngest winner in the history of the tour. And it wasn't even close.

Thompson shot a two-under 70 to finish 17 under for the tournament, five shots clear of second place Tiffany Joh.

The record was previously held by Paula Creamer, who won the Sybase Classic in 2005 when she was 18.

Golf.com will have more on Thompson's win soon, and you can see photos from today's round here. Photo:Dave Martin/AP