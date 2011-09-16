Truth & Rumors: Birdies = Cheap Beer at Frys.com Open

If Tiger Woods doesn’t lure fans to the Frys.com Open in San Martin, Calif., next month, cheap beer might. The tournament has announced that its Birdies For Beer program will make its “much anticipated return,” as one local paper put it. Here, from the Frys.com Open website, is what thirsty fans can look forward to:

Located at the 17th hole, this hospitality area is open to the general public and will feature discounted beers for five (5) minutes for every birdie made. Immediately following every birdie on the drivable, par-4 17th, tournament officials are expecting many beers will cost $3 for a 12 ounce can. This is a 50% discount from regular beer prices. A shot clock will countdown the time for the fans.

Gone with the wind farms? That’s the question surrounding Donald Trump’s much ballyhooed Scottish golf resort should plans proceed for 11 wind turbines off the Aberdeen coast. The mills would be in eyeshot of the Donald’s property and he has warned “that he will reconsider” further development if the structures are erected, reports Ryan Crighton in the Aberdeen Press and Journal:

[On Wednesday night] Trump drew the battle lines by officially lodging his objection with Marine Scotland. He has also asked First Minister Alex Salmond to intervene, saying it would make other international developers think twice about investing in Scotland.

The structures, which would make up the £150 million European Offshore Wind Development Centre (EOWDC), would measure up to 640 feet high—twice the height of Big Ben.

C’mon, Mr. Trump, surely there’s a marketing opportunity here. The Trump Turbines? Trump International EOWDC? The Wind at Trump? Putt-putt pioneer dead at 87 Some sad news for mini-golf lovers, from the obit desk at the Washington Post:

Ralph J. Lomma, whose whimsical miniature golf course designs helped popularize the game in post-World War II America and who turned a business of prefabricated courses — complete with ball-deflecting windmills—into a worldwide empire, died Sept. 12 at a hospice in Scranton, Pa. He was 87.

During a post-World War II resurgence in mini-golf popularity—it was an inexpensive family activity in the aftermath of the baby boom—the Lommas [Ralph and his younger brother Alphonse] were “instrumental in the renaissance of inspired, stunt courses which featured moving hazards and required accuracy and concentration,” [mini-golf historian Susan] Chandler wrote in a 2000 mini-golf historical essay, “Lilli-putt-ian Landmarks.”

Within a few years, the Lommas began making prefabricated courses. Ralph Lomma handled the business-side of the company and helped imagine new course hazards. Alphonse, who died in 1977, tinkered with motors, belts, gears and pulleys to create the mechanical obstacles. Ralph Lomma said the clown-faced hole at the end of the course that collected players’ balls was his idea.

So the next time you deposit a purple Pinnacle into Bozo's mouth, think of Mr. Lomma.