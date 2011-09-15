Truth & Rumors: Kuchar could win FedEx Cup without winning

It's that time of year again, and now is your chance to play the popular game, "Guess Who Can Make a Mockery of the FedEx Cup!" Previous winners include Tiger Woods and Vijay Singh, who were so dominant that they wrapped up the FedEx Cup before the Tour Championship.

Last year, Jim Furyk was disqualified from the first playoff event after missing his pro-am tee time, but he still went on to win the $10 million bonus.

This year's top contestant is Matt Kuchar, who could win the FedEx Cup without winning a tournament all year, according to Larry Dorman of the New York Times.

Matt Kuchar, who has two second-place finishes among his nine top 10s this year and is third in the FedEx Cup points standings, could conceivably walk away with most of the money and the Tiffany-designed silver FedEx Cup by finishing second this week and next week at the Tour Championship.

Finishing second two weeks in a row is almost as difficult as winning two weeks in a row. But Kuchar’s mind-numbing consistency over the past two seasons, during which he has 20 top-10 finishes in 47 starts, makes it a possibility. And he did finish second in the FedEx Cup last year.

In the letter, the US tycoon described the wind turbines, to be located a mile from his golf course, as "disastrous and environmentally irresponsible". Trump's £750m development on the Menie estate on the coast is nearing completion after work began a year ago.

Trump is at it again with the Scottish government. According to the Guardian , the Donald is furious over the government's plan to build a wind farm off the coast of Trump's new golf resort.LPGA rookie Tiffany Joh sampled Freak Nasty's "Da Dip." Enjoy.

