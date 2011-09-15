Menu Close
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
SI Golf Ranking: Simpson jumps into top 5
Tweets of the Week: Solheim stamps, Tiger's shoes, Faldo's construction and reactions to Haas's miraculous shot
Tiger Woods hires Joe LaCava as new caddie
Truth & Rumors: Kuchar could win FedEx Cup without winning

by petedirenzo
Posted: Thu Sep. 15, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
It's that time of year again, and now is your chance to play the popular game, "Guess Who Can Make a Mockery of the FedEx Cup!" Previous winners include Tiger Woods and Vijay Singh, who were so dominant that they wrapped up the FedEx Cup before the Tour Championship.
Last year, Jim Furyk was disqualified from the first playoff event after missing his pro-am tee time, but he still went on to win the $10 million bonus.
This year's top contestant is Matt Kuchar, who could win the FedEx Cup without winning a tournament all year, according to Larry Dorman of the New York Times.

Matt Kuchar, who has two second-place finishes among his nine top 10s this year and is third in the FedEx Cup points standings, could conceivably walk away with most of the money and the Tiffany-designed silver FedEx Cup by finishing second this week and next week at the Tour Championship.
Finishing second two weeks in a row is almost as difficult as winning two weeks in a row. But Kuchar’s mind-numbing consistency over the past two seasons, during which he has 20 top-10 finishes in 47 starts, makes it a possibility. And he did finish second in the FedEx Cup last year.
Breaking News: Donald Trump is Mad About Something Trump is at it again with the Scottish government. According to the Guardian, the Donald is furious over the government's plan to build a wind farm off the coast of Trump's new golf resort.
In the letter, the US tycoon described the wind turbines, to be located a mile from his golf course, as "disastrous and environmentally irresponsible". Trump's £750m development on the Menie estate on the coast is nearing completion after work began a year ago.
Another Music Video By People Who Shouldn't Be Making Music Videos LPGA rookie Tiffany Joh sampled Freak Nasty's "Da Dip." Enjoy.

Tweet of the Day Tweet2  

