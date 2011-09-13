News
Truth & Rumors: Luke Donald says Tiger Era is over
It's official -- the Tiger Woods era is over, at least according to the world's current no. 1 player Luke Donald. It's hard to blame the English star for saying so as his fortunes and Tiger's have gone in opposite directions as of late. And while he's clearly not completely unsympathetic to El Tigre's problems, Donald didn't pull any punches with his assertion that the new breed of young players on the world scene are pushing the former World No. 1 out of the picture. Here's what Donald told the UK's Daily Express:
"When you get that combination of injury plus the scandal that went on, mentally that's quite scarring. It's a lot to take, even for someone with one of the strongest minds in golf. It's a confidence thing. Even though Tiger's only 35, there are a lot of young guys coming up now -- Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley and a bunch of others. I tend to think a new era is upon us. The Tiger era is over".Pretty strong words from a guy who has won three times on the PGA Tour, with no majors or significant wins besides this year's WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship. Though the Tiger era very well could be over, it doesn't mean he won't be back in contention in the majors in 2012. I guess all of us, including Luke Donald, will have to wait and see. Clarke, Westwood headline Seve Trophy In case you didn't know, Great Britain and Ireland are fighting it out with Continental Europe this week for bragging rights and the Vivendi Seve Trophy. A bit like a mini Ryder Cup, the Seve Trophy will be contested this year at Saint-Nom-la-Breteche Golf Club just outside of Paris, and captains Paul McGinley and Jean Van de Velde will lead their respective teams. While European Ryder Cup captain Jose Maria Olazabal is set to talk about his good friend Seve Ballesteros's legacy at a dinner Tuesday evening, GB&I captain McGinley has made it clear his side is taking the competition seriously, which is why he's counting on world No. 2 Lee Westwood and British Open champion Darren Clarke to get the job done.
"Lee and Darren are my lead pair, the aces in my pack, and they'll be first out and together. I feel it's important to lead with your top pairing. I'll show Darren, Lee and Ian Poulter plenty of respect given their experience in the Ryder Cup and will look to share ideas with them.Some of the other players involved in the event for the GB&I team are Ross Fisher, Robert Rock, Ian Poulter and Simon Dyson. Notable Continental players include Anders Hansen, Thomas Bjorn, Matteo Manassero, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Francesco Molinari. The Seve Trophy begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. Tweet of the Day:
More From the Web
Recommended by