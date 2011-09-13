Truth & Rumors: Luke Donald says Tiger Era is over

It's official -- the Tiger Woods era is over, at least according to the world's current no. 1 player Luke Donald. It's hard to blame the English star for saying so as his fortunes and Tiger's have gone in opposite directions as of late. And while he's clearly not completely unsympathetic to El Tigre's problems, Donald didn't pull any punches with his assertion that the new breed of young players on the world scene are pushing the former World No. 1 out of the picture. Here's what Donald told the UK's Daily Express:

"When you get that combination of injury plus the scandal that went on, mentally that's quite scarring. It's a lot to take, even for someone with one of the strongest minds in golf. It's a confidence thing. Even though Tiger's only 35, there are a lot of young guys coming up now -- Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley and a bunch of others. I tend to think a new era is upon us. The Tiger era is over".

