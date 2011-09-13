Menu Close
News

SI Golf Ranking: Donald remains in No. 1 spot

by petedirenzo
Posted: Tue Sep. 13, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
SIGG-Ranking-logo3Each week, 15 staffers from SI Golf+, Golf Magazine and GOLF.com vote for their top 10, awarding 10 points to their first choice and proceeding in descending order to the 10th player, who gets one point. The points are then added and the ranking calculated. Tell us your top 10 in the comments field below. RANK (TOTAL VOTES, FIRST PLACE VOTES, LAST WEEK'S RANK) 1. Luke Donald (143, 8, 1)- Last three finishes: T3, Deutsche Bank Championship; T18, The Barclays; T8, PGA Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 1 2. Rory McIlroy (141, 7, 2)- Last three finishes: 3, KLM Open; T3, Omega European Masters; T64, PGA Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 3 3. Lee Westwood (114, 0, 3)- Last three finishes: 5, KLM Open; T6, Omega European Masters; T8, PGA Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 2 4. Charl Schwartzel (78, 0, 4)- Last three finishes: T21, Deutsche Bank Championship; T12, PGA Championship; T53, Bridgestone Invitational- Official World Golf Ranking: 12 5. Dustin Johnson (56, 0, 5)- Last three finishes: T42, Deutsche Bank Championship; Win, The Barclays; CUT, PGA Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 5 6. Steve Stricker (53, 0, 6)- Last three finishes: T42, Deutsche Bank Championship; T24, The Barclays; T12, PGA Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 4 7. Adam Scott (48, 0, 7)- Last three finishes: T8, Deutsche Bank Championship; T67, The Barclays; 7th, PGA Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 10 8. Keegan Bradley (43, 0, 8)- Last three finishes: CUT, Deutsche Bank Championship; CUT, The Barclays; Win, PGA Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 35 9. Nick Watney (30, 0, 9)- Last three finishes: T61, Deutsche Bank Championship; T10, The Barclays; T12, PGA Championship- Official World Golf Rank: 11 10. Jason Day (29, 0, 10)- Last three finishes: T3, Deutsche Bank Championship; T13, The Barclays; CUT, PGA Championship- Official World Golf Rank: 7 Others receiving votes:Webb Simpson (27)Thomas Bjorn (19)Phil Mickelson (16)Darren Clarke (10)Martin Kaymer (7)Matt Kuchar (7)K.J. Choi (3)Bubba Watson (2)Gary Woodland (2)Fred Couples (1)

