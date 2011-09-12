Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Tweets of the Week: Rory's love notes, paragliding clubmakers and Bubba's toothbrush

by petedirenzo
Posted: Mon Sep. 12, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Faldo's Airport AdventuresSo is Nick Faldo (@TheSirNickFaldo) telling his followers that he knows a lot about traveling or a lot about women? NickFaldoTweet 5vcnb An experienced ElkIf his golf skills ever abandon him, Steve Elkington (@elkpga) has some experience that could help him in the future. ElkTweet Mushy McIlroyRory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) has been spending lots of time with his new girlfriend, tennis star Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki), but while he was busy competing on the European Tour last weekend she was in New York City trying to win the U.S. Open. After she lost to Serena Williams on Sunday night, McIlroy tweeted a message of support to Wozniacki ... RoryTweet ... of course, Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) wasn't going to let that pass un-noticed.
  WestyTweet Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) may not be dating the top-ranked female tennis player like McIlroy, but it sounds like he still enjoys the game—and needs a little help with his backhand and anger management on the court! BrandelChambleeTweet Local KnowledgeThis week's BMW Championship is being played at Cog Hill Golf & Country Club, which could give Chicago resident Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) an advantage. But then again, after seeing this page from his yardage book... maybe it doesn't. LukeDonaldTweet 392865873 Maximizing Carry DistanceNike Golf's testing center is in Ft. Worth, Texas, and judging by the video below, Tom Stites, the company's club designer, didn't feel like driving all the way to DFW Airport to catch his next flight. NikeGolfTweet

Bubba loves the Bieber?The next time Bubba Watson (@bubbawatson) flashes his pearly-whites on TV, you'll know how his teeth got so clean. BubbaWatsonTweet X2_8399230

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More