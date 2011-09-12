Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Mickelson leads Golf Hall of Fame ballot

by Pete Madden
Posted: Mon Sep. 12, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Phil Mickelson is the biggest of the new names on the ballot for the World Golf Hall of Fame’s class of 2012.
What, you say, “Phil Mickelson can’t be in the hall of fame because he is still an active player and one of the best in the world”? According to World Golf Hall of Fame guidelines, the requirements for entry are that a player is at least 40 years old, has been a member of the PGA Tour for 10 years and had two wins in the majors or Players Championship. “The Players Championship?!?!,” you say. We know, we know.
Champions Tour members are eligible if they have been a member of the Champions Tour for five years and have 20 wins between the PGA and Champions Tours or five wins in the majors (regular or senior tour) or the Players Championship. That’s how Loren Roberts got on the ballot this year. Here’s the full story from PGATour.com:

The World Golf Hall of Fame & Museum released the PGA TOUR and International ballots for its Class of 2012 today. Phil Mickelson, Jim Furyk and Loren Roberts are the newest players added to the PGA TOUR Ballot and Miguel Angel Jimenez is the latest addition to the International Ballot, all four having met the qualifying criteria by the Jan. 1, 2011 deadline.
The ballots have been delivered to their respective voting bodies, comprised of Hall of Fame members, golf journalists, historians and dignitaries from around the globe. The voting window closes in October and an announcement for the Class of 2012 will be made later this year.
English golfer still hits the links at age 100 Sorry, Tom Watson, but we’ve found a new hero: Bill Light of England, who just celebrated his 100th birthday with a round of golf. The Daily Mail (UK) has the details
But despite his years Bill, who reckons he has played on at least 100 courses around the country, has a respectable handicap of 24.
On his birthday he took part in a tournament with grandson Mark at his local course - and won, without missing a putt.
Light doesn’t bomb it like he used to, but he can still get around the course, according to the Mail.
He can drive the ball about 120 yards - 150 yards less than his best when he was in his prime - but his short game is still in good order.
The retired builder has been married to wife Mabel, 95, for 72 years and they have three children, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Bill added: 'My friend Ted West drives me there twice a week and it is a nine-hole course and I play as many holes as I can - my back gives me a bit of trouble nowadays.
'But for my birthday on Sunday I played with my grandson Mark in a competition and we won it - I putted everything in sight.”
The secret to his longevity: a glass of red wine and a little whisky every day, of course. Davis Love has ‘no doubt’ Tiger will make next year’s Ryder Cup team Gary Smits of The Florida Times-Union asks next year’s American Ryder Cup team captain Davis Love the key questions: Will Tiger get a captain’s pick next year if he needs one and should he be on this year’s Presidents Cup team?
What about Woods? If he needs to make the team next year as a captain's pick, what does he need to show you? That he playing a full schedule. I played with him at the PGA, and it just looks like he needs to play some tournaments. I don't think it's anything more than that. If he plays a little more, he'll be fine. I don't have any doubt that if he plays a full schedule, he will make the team. Did you agree with Fred Couples picking him for the Presidents Cup? Would you have done the same thing? I don't know if I would have picked him before the date [the day after the Tour Championship Sept. 26, when Presidents Cup captain's picks are announced] but I would have picked him. It would be hard not to pick him because you'd be under so much scrutiny because you didn't.
Stray Shots: Things we saw while wondering if we could get Tim Finchem to represent us in our next salary review….
The King of Swaziland wants his people to play golf. That's our kind of king. (Via The Swazi Observer)
EA Sports is offering refunds to gamers disappointed with the PC version of Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12. (Via The Escapist)
The King has no trouble shooting his age at 82. Happy birthday, Arnold Palmer. (Via The Orlando SentinelTweet of the Day Rory_tweet

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More