Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Vandals cause delay at KLM Open

by petedirenzo
Posted: Thu Sep. 8, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Dutch Destruction There was heavy rain in the Netherlands on Thursday morning, but that wasn't the only reason for the delay at the Euro Tour's KLM Open. NBC Sports's Ryan Ballengee fleshes out an AP report on some unauthorized maintenance to the host course:

The start of play at the KLM Open was delayed on Thursday in the Netherlands when officials discovered four greens at Hilversum Golf Club had been vandalized. Greens at the fourth through sixth and ninths holes had been dug up, causing a 45-minute delay.
The areas that required fixing on those four greens will be considered ground under repair, similar to what was done at the PGA Championship when equipment used by maintenance staff caused damage to two greens at Atlanta Athletic Club.
Still no word on who the culprits were or what their motivation may have been. But assuming they're eventually brought to justice, this incident may turn out to be even more litigious than the PGA Championship mishap that it resembles.  Lewis Won't Take the Easy Way Out When 20-year-old Tom Lewis burst onto the scene with a 65 in the first round of this year's British Open, there was some speculation that the English amateur would immediately turn pro. Instead, Lewis insisted that his true goal for the year was to play in the Walker Cup, a goal he's finally getting around to this week. According to James Corrigan of The Independent (UK), Lewis is all-in on his golf career, as his determination to be a pro and his struggle with dyslexia have left him without any fallbacks. That's not to say Lewis didn't have the opportunity for an education, though:
Yet despite his dyslexia and his lack of interest there was the chance to further his education. The majority of those who will line up with and against him at the Walker Cup are on University scholarships and the talent-hunters focus on the scorecards rather than the exam marks. "I was asked if I wanted to go to US college and was told not to worry about my schoolwork – they would do it for me," said Lewis. "But I didn't want to do that. If I was going to do it, I was going to do it properly. I wasn't going to sit in class and let someone else do my work. What's the point of that?"
I'd really encourage you to read the entire story, as Corrigan does a fantastic job exploring one of the game's best amateurs. Win-derful Golf Channel has a great behind-the-scenes video detailing Win McMurray's photo shoot for Golf Magazine's No. 1 Issue. You can read her interview from our No. 1 People Portfolio here. Tweet of the Day Some great news from J.B. Holmes on Thursday: Holmes_tweet
Best of luck to Holmes, who is recovering from brain surgery and likely still months away from any sort of competitive golf.

