Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Ex-Tiger mistress Uchitel to sue New York Post

by Jeff Ritter
Posted: Wed Sep. 7, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Of all the waitresses, club hostesses, party girls and porn stars who emerged into the spotlight during Tiger Woods's sex scandal, Rachel Uchitel is the one figure who's extending her 15 minutes of fame. Uchitel actually first came into the public eye in the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, when her fiance was killed at the World Trade Center. ABC News reports that Uchitel is preparing to sue the The New York Post over the tabloid's recent interview with Uchitel about the 9/11 tragedy.

Rachel Uchitel isn't "almost happy" about how 9/11 killed her fiance.
The former night club hostess and Tiger Woods mistress is fuming about a story put out by the New York Post's Page Six Magazine that quotes her as saying she's "almost happy" her relationship with investment banker James Andrew O'Grady ended on 9/11 when O'Grady died in the World Trade Center attacks. She first made headlines in the days after 9/11, when the New York Post published a photo of her in front of Bellevue Hospital grieving for her fiance.
"I believe Andy was meant to die because he was too good," the magazine quoted Uchitel, 36, as saying. "I'm almost happy it ended the way it did because I've learned so many lessons from him. It would have been tragic if we got into fights and then divorced."
Uchitel's publicist told ABCNews.com that the ex-VIP hostess was misquoted and plans to sue.
"They took Rachel's comments from another article wholly and completely out of context," Uchitel's publicist said in an email. "Rachel is demanding an apology and a retraction. She is seeking legal counsel to protect her rights and to make sure this does not happen again."
Asked to respond, a representative for the Post told ABCNews.com, "We stand by our story."
Clarke cursed his putting stroke right before Open winNext week, Darren Clarke will tee it up for the Britain and Ireland team in the Vivendi Seve Trophy, and the Irish Golf Desk blog has a hilarious story from Clarke's coach, Pete Cowen, who found his pupil completely out of sorts just days before this year's Open Championship, which Clarke went on to win.
The Ulsterman was certainly living up to his 'Prince of Darkness' nickname when Cowen caught up with him on the range at Sandwich:
"Darren walked up to me Tuesday morning at the Open, down the range near the Mizuno truck.
"And I said: 'Alright, Darren?'
'No, I'm f***ing not. I cant f***ing hit it. I'm f***ing useless. I've got no pressure on it, no flight, the f***ing spin is out of control, I'm hitting about that far behind it, I'm narrow on the downswing and I can't f***ing putt.'
'Oh. Okay. What are we going to do about that?'
'We'd better f***ing sort it, f***ing right out.'
"So two hours later he's hitting it great and turns around and says to me: 'I still can't f***ing putt!'
"I wish I'd had that tape recorder so I could play it back to him on the Sunday night [after winning] and say, 'Who's this guy?'”
J.B. Holmes recovering from successful brain surgeryGood news on J.B. Holmes, who is expected to be released from the hospital this week following brain surgery.
American J.B. Holmes had successful brain surgery last week and plans to return to the PGA Tour next year, his manager said Tuesday.
Holmes was diagnosed with Chiari malformations, structural defects in the part of the brain which controls balance, and had surgery at the Johns Hopkins University Hospital on September 1.
"The surgery was performed by Dr. George Jallo ... and he reports that J.B. did extremely well and his team of doctors is very happy with the results," Holmes's manager Terry Reilly said in a statement.
"J.B. is still recuperating in Baltimore. He will head home to Orlando, Florida, Thursday, where he expects to make a full recovery through rehab over the next few months. He looks forward to returning to the Tour in 2012."
For a mere $170,000,001 Doral Resort can be yoursAfter foreclosing earlier this year, Doral Resort will have a new owner. A group has agreed to pay $170 million, but Bloomberg reports that the property will be placed on the auction block to see if a higher bidder emerges.
The Doral golf resort's owner agreed to sell the Miami property for $170 million as part of a restructuring of a group of luxury resorts.
A joint venture that includes hedge fund Paulson & Co. took control of eight resort properties including the Doral through a foreclosure earlier this year. The Doral, which was put into bankruptcy, was then put up for sale.
The $170 million bid is subject to higher offers at an auction, according to a Sept. 2 court filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan. Edward Sassower, a lawyer for the resorts, didn't return a phone call seeking information about the identity of the buyer.
Personally, I just want it to continue to host its annual PGA Tour stop -- it's a great event, and that place has history. Tweet of the Day From CBS Sports's Steve Elling: Elling_Tweet

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More