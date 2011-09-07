Truth & Rumors: Ex-Tiger mistress Uchitel to sue New York Post

Of all the waitresses, club hostesses, party girls and porn stars who emerged into the spotlight during Tiger Woods's sex scandal, Rachel Uchitel is the one figure who's extending her 15 minutes of fame. Uchitel actually first came into the public eye in the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, when her fiance was killed at the World Trade Center. ABC News reports that Uchitel is preparing to sue the The New York Post over the tabloid's recent interview with Uchitel about the 9/11 tragedy.

Rachel Uchitel isn't "almost happy" about how 9/11 killed her fiance.

The former night club hostess and Tiger Woods mistress is fuming about a story put out by the New York Post's Page Six Magazine that quotes her as saying she's "almost happy" her relationship with investment banker James Andrew O'Grady ended on 9/11 when O'Grady died in the World Trade Center attacks. She first made headlines in the days after 9/11, when the New York Post published a photo of her in front of Bellevue Hospital grieving for her fiance.

"I believe Andy was meant to die because he was too good," the magazine quoted Uchitel, 36, as saying. "I'm almost happy it ended the way it did because I've learned so many lessons from him. It would have been tragic if we got into fights and then divorced."

Uchitel's publicist told ABCNews.com that the ex-VIP hostess was misquoted and plans to sue.

"They took Rachel's comments from another article wholly and completely out of context," Uchitel's publicist said in an email. "Rachel is demanding an apology and a retraction. She is seeking legal counsel to protect her rights and to make sure this does not happen again."

Asked to respond, a representative for the Post told ABCNews.com, "We stand by our story."

The Ulsterman was certainly living up to his 'Prince of Darkness' nickname when Cowen caught up with him on the range at Sandwich:

"Darren walked up to me Tuesday morning at the Open, down the range near the Mizuno truck.

"And I said: 'Alright, Darren?'

'No, I'm f***ing not. I cant f***ing hit it. I'm f***ing useless. I've got no pressure on it, no flight, the f***ing spin is out of control, I'm hitting about that far behind it, I'm narrow on the downswing and I can't f***ing putt.'

'Oh. Okay. What are we going to do about that?'

'We'd better f***ing sort it, f***ing right out.'

"So two hours later he's hitting it great and turns around and says to me: 'I still can't f***ing putt!'

"I wish I'd had that tape recorder so I could play it back to him on the Sunday night [after winning] and say, 'Who's this guy?'”

American J.B. Holmes had successful brain surgery last week and plans to return to the PGA Tour next year, his manager said Tuesday.

Holmes was diagnosed with Chiari malformations, structural defects in the part of the brain which controls balance, and had surgery at the Johns Hopkins University Hospital on September 1.

"The surgery was performed by Dr. George Jallo ... and he reports that J.B. did extremely well and his team of doctors is very happy with the results," Holmes's manager Terry Reilly said in a statement.

"J.B. is still recuperating in Baltimore. He will head home to Orlando, Florida, Thursday, where he expects to make a full recovery through rehab over the next few months. He looks forward to returning to the Tour in 2012."

The Doral golf resort's owner agreed to sell the Miami property for $170 million as part of a restructuring of a group of luxury resorts.

A joint venture that includes hedge fund Paulson & Co. took control of eight resort properties including the Doral through a foreclosure earlier this year. The Doral, which was put into bankruptcy, was then put up for sale.

The $170 million bid is subject to higher offers at an auction, according to a Sept. 2 court filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan. Edward Sassower, a lawyer for the resorts, didn't return a phone call seeking information about the identity of the buyer.