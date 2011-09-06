Menu Close
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Tweets of the Week: Luke's new look, Elk's cartoons and Mackenzie's reading list

by petedirenzo
Posted: Tue Sep. 6, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Back from Labor Day vacation, it's Golf.com's "Tweets of the Week" with a special Tuesday edition. Luke's new lookIt appears that No. 1 player in the world Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) is still recovering from his recent appearance on David Feherty's talk show. Last week he switched his Twitter photo to a Van Gogh-inspired image.
  LukeDonaldTweet LukeDonaldPhoto_500x600 Scenic WoodLast week's European Tour event took place in Crans Montana, Switzerland. Englishman Chris Wood (@Chris3Wood) couldn't resist pointing out that the scenery was spectacular.
  ChrisWoodTweet ChrisWoodPhoto Devil in the details?The PGA Tour announced on Friday that it had reached new deals with NBC, CBS and the Golf Channel to continue golf coverage on the networks. However, several specific details about the deals were not released, prompting Golf.com's Mike Walker (@michaelwalkerjr) to wonder why?
  MichaelWalkerTweet Sisters in swingBrittany Lincicome (@Brittany1golf) won the LPGA Tour's Canadian Open while her friend, Stacy Lewis, came in second. In the days that followed, Lincicome was excited to see both featured in a Titleist ad. BrittanyLincecombeTweet BrittanyLincicombePhoto Trend followerPhil Mickelson switched to a belly putter last week at the Deutsche Bank Championship, prompting his pal Darren Clarke (@Theprincedc) to send a note to his followers. DarrenClarkeTweet Elk's advice for Freddie?Fred Couples recently announced that he will use one of his two Presidents Cup captain's picks to get Tiger Woods on the team. Steve Elkington (@elkpga), with the help of the folks at secretinthedirt.com, has some humorous advice about who might be a solid second pick. SteveElkingtonTweet Kqwg Required reading?It's back to school time, and that means hitting the books, but Paige Mackenzie (@Paige_Mackenzie) has a question about one book's inclusion on the list? PaigeMacKenzieTweet 389966778

