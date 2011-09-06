Tweets of the Week: Luke's new look, Elk's cartoons and Mackenzie's reading list

Back from Labor Day vacation, it's Golf.com's "Tweets of the Week" with a special Tuesday edition. Luke's new lookIt appears that No. 1 player in the world Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) is still recovering from his recent appearance on David Feherty's talk show. Last week he switched his Twitter photo to a Van Gogh-inspired image.

Scenic WoodLast week's European Tour event took place in Crans Montana, Switzerland. Englishman Chris Wood (@Chris3Wood) couldn't resist pointing out that the scenery was spectacular.

Devil in the details?The PGA Tour announced on Friday that it had reached new deals with NBC, CBS and the Golf Channel to continue golf coverage on the networks. However, several specific details about the deals were not released, prompting Golf.com's Mike Walker (@michaelwalkerjr) to wonder why?

Sisters in swingBrittany Lincicome (@Brittany1golf) won the LPGA Tour's Canadian Open while her friend, Stacy Lewis, came in second. In the days that followed, Lincicome was excited to see both featured in a Titleist ad. Trend followerPhil Mickelson switched to a belly putter last week at the Deutsche Bank Championship, prompting his pal Darren Clarke (@Theprincedc) to send a note to his followers. Elk's advice for Freddie?Fred Couples recently announced that he will use one of his two Presidents Cup captain's picks to get Tiger Woods on the team. Steve Elkington (@elkpga), with the help of the folks at secretinthedirt.com, has some humorous advice about who might be a solid second pick. Required reading?It's back to school time, and that means hitting the books, but Paige Mackenzie (@Paige_Mackenzie) has a question about one book's inclusion on the list?