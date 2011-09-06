Truth & Rumors: Faldo says Tiger's window has closed

In a recent phone interview with the Montreal Gazette, six-time major champ Sir Nick Faldo said, in no uncertain terms, that Tiger's chance of breaking Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 professional majors has gone by the wayside.

"I do personally believe that, I was one of the few guys that said it right after this all happened and he was trying to get back to the Masters last year.

"Mentally, he's actually a pretty sensitive guy. He's very sensitive to any comments or criticisms that we have. It's just about global communication. Something like that, trying to deal with that, I thought it was going to really affect him. Plus, there's probably a lot going on in his life that we don't know about. It's just having that peace of mind. There's nothing nicer for a golfer to go to the golf course all day long and you do what you want to do, practice-play or play-practice, and then you look at your watch and say, 'I'm going home - it's 6 p.m.' "Now, I know what it's like. The phone's always going; people are texting, emailing. I can't concentrate like that. That's the first thing I thought: 'His concentration will be shattered.' He had this amazing ability to go away from a tournament and then go on and practice as close to tournament-mode as anybody could do or better than anybody else could do. Now, I think that's been shattered. I can't imagine what it's like. The phone is ringing off the hook and there are all sorts of things to talk about.

The stress injuries to your body are also related to that. When you're under stress, physically you will break down somewhere, whether it's a physical thing or emotional thing. All of this (is) linked. It's now two seasons. It's not like it's been two months. Two seasons of golf have gone by. He hasn't been in a comfortable mode for two years. Even when he comes back for the President's Cup, he won't be comfortable because he'll be under the questions and spotlight - should he be there or shouldn't he be there?"

“You know what? It was tough. I didn’t have my best stuff today. I felt good, I felt great, I just didn’t have it. It was one of those things where I had it at the beginning of the week, but I didn’t have it today. I ended on a good note, I made that one on the last hole. It’s golf, It’s a tough game. Four days straight of playing great golf is hard to do. We knew that somebody was going to come out of the pack or some people were going to start off really hot. I birdied the second hole but I just didn’t have anything after that. I just didn’t have it.’’