Truth & Rumors: Mickelson uses belly putter in pro-am
Could Phil Mickelson be the next convert to the long putter craze sweeping the practice greens of the PGA Tour? Lefty had two putters in his bag Thursday morning during the pro-am at the Deutsche Bank Championship, according to Golfweek's Jim McCabe, a belly putter and a standard-length putter.
One week after struggling on the greens at The Barclays, and in the throes of a lengthy stretch of pedestrian results – at least by his standards – Mickelson set out on this morning’s pro-am at the Deutsche Bank Championship with a belly putter in his bag.Bradley Rules Boston Keegan Bradley is certainly enjoying the perks of being a major champion. Bradley, a huge Boston sports fan, threw out the first pitch Tuesday at Fenway before the Red Sox/Yankees game. According to Stephanie Wei, Bradley now gets to do the coin toss on Thursday at the Patriots/Giants preseason game. So how else could Bradley max out his time while he's in Boston for the Deutsche Bank Championship? Here's a few suggestions:
No surprise, but it’s eerily similar to the one used by Keegan Bradley – an Odyssey Sabertooth – though obviously it’s left-handed. That makes sense because Mickelson has played a lot of practice rounds with Bradley this summer, and just last week they were paired together for the first two rounds of The Barclays.
“I know they’ve talked a lot about it for weeks,” said another player.
Vold, who said he has been trying for three months to reach Schierman, was incredulous when told of Schierman's revelation.Tweet of the Day
"This is completely ridiculous,'' Vold said. "The hole official was right there. She was a girl that was about 18 to 20 years old. She saw the divot, and she saw it go into the cup. We saw her watching it. People from the next hole watched it and cheered. We saw her get on the phone and call someone after it went in.''
Schierman said the insurance company that underwrites the contests requires signed and notarized affidavits to release the prize money. The hole official, whom Schierman said was an independent contractor paid by his company, refused to sign the affidavit attesting to the hole in one.
