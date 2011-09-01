Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Mickelson uses belly putter in pro-am

by petedirenzo
Posted: Thu Sep. 1, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Could Phil Mickelson be the next convert to the long putter craze sweeping the practice greens of the PGA Tour? Lefty had two putters in his bag Thursday morning during the pro-am at the Deutsche Bank Championship, according to Golfweek's Jim McCabe, a belly putter and a standard-length putter.

One week after struggling on the greens at The Barclays, and in the throes of a lengthy stretch of pedestrian results – at least by his standards – Mickelson set out on this morning’s pro-am at the Deutsche Bank Championship with a belly putter in his bag.
No surprise, but it’s eerily similar to the one used by Keegan Bradley – an Odyssey Sabertooth – though obviously it’s left-handed. That makes sense because Mickelson has played a lot of practice rounds with Bradley this summer, and just last week they were paired together for the first two rounds of The Barclays.
“I know they’ve talked a lot about it for weeks,” said another player.
Bradley Rules Boston Keegan Bradley is certainly enjoying the perks of being a major champion. Bradley, a huge Boston sports fan, threw out the first pitch Tuesday at Fenway before the Red Sox/Yankees game. According to Stephanie Wei, Bradley now gets to do the coin toss on Thursday at the Patriots/Giants preseason game. So how else could Bradley max out his time while he's in Boston for the Deutsche Bank Championship? Here's a few suggestions:
1. Editor for a day at The Boston Globe 2. Deliver commencement speech at Harvard
3. Reenact Bobby Orr's flying goal 4. A game of H-O-R-S-E with Larry Bird
5. Play backup guitar for Aerosmith
6. Help create a new beer at the Sam Adams brewery
7. Build a deck with the guys from "This Old House"
8. Catch Hail Mary pass from Doug Flutie 9. Pen a screenplay with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon
10. Babysit for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen No prize for hole-in-one Andrew Void scored an ace during a charity event, and he thought he was going to get a nice check to use toward his college education. But according to the owner of the company that sponsored the contest, Void didn't make a hole-in-one and he's refusing to pay. That's just the beginning of a topsy-turvy story from Tim Leighton at The St. Paul Pioneer Press.
Vold, who said he has been trying for three months to reach Schierman, was incredulous when told of Schierman's revelation.
"This is completely ridiculous,'' Vold said. "The hole official was right there. She was a girl that was about 18 to 20 years old. She saw the divot, and she saw it go into the cup. We saw her watching it. People from the next hole watched it and cheered. We saw her get on the phone and call someone after it went in.''
Schierman said the insurance company that underwrites the contests requires signed and notarized affidavits to release the prize money. The hole official, whom Schierman said was an independent contractor paid by his company, refused to sign the affidavit attesting to the hole in one.
Tweet of the Day Tweet

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More