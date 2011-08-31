Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Ten year old DQ'd from World Am

by Cameron Morfit
Posted: Wed Aug. 31, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -– Kayla Parsons, who at 10 years old was believed to be the youngest participant ever to play the Golf.com World Amateur Handicap Championship, was disqualified Tuesday for shooting scores that were inconsistent with her handicap.
A 30 handicap for the tournament, she had shot a second-round 88 at Possum Trot and was leading her otherwise tightly bunched flight by 18 strokes.
“I don’t look at scores, I look at differentials, and I’d never seen differentials like hers,” said tournament director Dave Macpherson.
Ed Parsons, Kayla’s father, said she was initially devastated by the news but that she would play the remaining two rounds of the tournament despite being ineligible for prizes.
“She’d been working hard on the range with her coach every day, but not playing and posting scores,” he said. “And she said she’d never played a course this easy before. Her home course is more difficult.” Players are routinely disqualified from the World Am, where a committee scrutinizes handicaps 24/7 in order to protect the field from men and women (and children) whose stated handicap is too high for their ability. A few of them are so-called “sandbaggers,” who misrepresent their playing ability, but others are believed to have made a far more innocent mistake, that of improving too quickly without posting enough scores in the weeks leading up to the tournament.
Bill Golden, president of Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday, said it seemed clear that Parsons fell into the latter category, but he and Macpherson stressed that the handicap committee had no choice. The USGA publishes a small table entitled “Odds of Shooting an Exceptional Tournament Score,” and Kayla’s performance, they said, was literally off the chart.  

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More