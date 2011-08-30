SI Golf Ranking: Dustin Johnson moves into top 5
Each week, 15 staffers from SI Golf+, Golf Magazine and GOLF.com vote for their top 10, awarding 10 points to their first choice and proceeding in descending order to the 10th player, who gets one point. The points are then added and the ranking calculated. Tell us your top 10 in the comments field below. RANK (TOTAL VOTES, FIRST PLACE VOTES, LAST WEEK'S RANK) 1. Rory McIlroy (141, 8, 1)- Last three finishes: T64, PGA Championship; T6, Bridgestone Invitational; T34, Irish Open - Official World Golf Ranking: 6 2. Luke Donald (138, 7, 2)- Last three finishes: T18, The Barclays; T8, PGA Championship; T2, Bridgestone Invitational- Official World Golf Ranking: 1 3. Lee Westwood (104, 0, 3)- Last three finishes: T8, PGA Championship; T9, Bridgestone Invitational; CUT, The Open Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 2 4. Charl Schwartzel (90, 0, 4)- Last three finishes: T12, PGA Championship; T53, Bridgestone Invitational; T9, Canadian Open - Official World Golf Ranking: 12 5. Dustin Johnson (60, 0, NR)- Last three finishes: Win, The Barclays; MC, PGA Championship; T48, Bridgestone Invitational- Official World Golf Rank: 4 6. Steve Stricker (58, 0, 5)- Last three finishes: T24, The Barclays; T12, PGA Championship; 14, Bridgestone Invitational - Official World Golf Ranking: 3 7. Keegan Bradley (52, 0, T6)- Last three finishes: MC, The Barclays; Win, PGA Championship; T15, Bridgestone Invitational - Official World Golf Ranking: 29 8. Nick Watney (49, 0, T6) - Last three finishes: T10, The Barclays; T12, PGA Championship; T23, Bridgestone Invitational - Official World Golf Ranking: 11 9. Adam Scott (39, 0, 8) - Last three finishes: T67, The Barclays; 7, PGA Championship; Win, Bridgestone Invitational - Official World Golf Rank: 8 10. Matt Kuchar (25, 0, NR) - Last three finishes: 2, The Barclays; T19, PGA Championship; T19, Bridgestone Invitational - Official World Golf Rank: 7 Others receiving votes: Jason Day (22) Phil Mickelson (16)K.J. Choi (10) Darren Clarke (5) Webb Simpson (5) Thomas Bjorn (3) Y.E. Yang (3) Martin Kaymer (3) Fred Couples (1) Bubba Watson (1)