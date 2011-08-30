Message from the troops: Thanks for all the golf balls!

Earlier this summer, we received a letter from Senior Airman Brandon Michael Edwards about how the troops at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan needed golf balls for their makeshift driving range. Readers of the Front9 App and Golf.com responded in amazing fashion, sending more than 20,000 balls to the troops. Here is a response from Senior Airman Edwards: Senior Airman Brandon Michael Edwards

U.S. Air Force

455th ESFS/K9

APO AE 09352

August 23, 2011

To whom it may concern:

The response to my June 14, 2011, letter asking for a favor regarding securing old and unusable golf balls has been overwhelming. To date we have received well over 20,000 golf balls! The men and women of Bagram Airfield would like to say “Thank You” for your time and effort. Rest assured these golf balls have been put to good use with a high degree of enjoyment. Your kind gesture has provided a great form of relaxation and stress release, in addition to "possibly" improving our golfing abilities.

With your positive response we now found ourselves with a problem in that we have no more space to store additional golf balls. We have enough golf balls to get us through the next six months, maybe a year! Amazing! Finding the exact words to completely express our gratitude is difficult – so a picture says a 1,000 words. We could go on and on but so often a picture is worth a thousand words.

We hope you enjoy these pictures as much as we enjoyed having this avenue of relaxation. Again, on behalf of all the men and women serving here at Bagram Airfield, we thank you. God bless you and your families, and God bless America.

Warm Regards,

Senior Airman Brandon Michael Edwards and all the men and women here at Bagram Airfield Bunkers in Baghdad