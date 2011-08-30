Literary links: SI Golf Group picks the best golf books
If The New Yorker's new Tee to Green App puts you in a literary mood, here's a list of great golf reads from the SI Golf Group's PGA Tour Confidential crew -- a Front9 exclusive. Jim Herre, managing editor, SI Golf Group To the Linksland, by Michael Bamberger The Swinger, by Michael Bamberger and Alan Shipnuck Bud, Sweat and Tees, by Alan Shipnuck Alan Shipnuck, senior writer, Sports Illustrated Down the Fairway, by Bobby Jones Hogan, by Curt Sampson Golf in the Kingdom, by Michael Murphy ("love it or hate it, it's very influential") Ancestral Links, by John Garrity A Golfer's Life, by Arnold Palmer with James Dodson ("way better thanany of the Nicklaus tomes") Golf Dreams, by John Updike To the Linksland, by Michael Bamberger Dead Solid Perfect, by Dan Jenkins Missing Links, by Rick Reilly The Confidential Guide to Golf Courses, by Tom Doak (extremely rare) Alister MacKenzie's Cypress Point Golf Club, by Geoff Shackelford Blasted Heath and Blessed Greens, by James Finegan Gary Van Sickle, senior writer, Sports Illustrated Best ever: The Dogged Victims of Inexorable Fate, by Dan Jenkins ("Collection of his golf writing for Sports Illustrated--brilliant, groundbreaking and hilarious.") Dead Solid Perfect, by Dan Jenkins The Bogey Man, by George Plimpton ("Writer tries to play pro tour.)
Current best: Danny Mo, by John Haines ("Amateur legend takes one last crack at State Open, the only event he never won, while his semi-dysfunctional family cracks around him. This novel is the best golf book I've read this year.") John Garrity, contributing editor, Sports Illustrated Out of the Bunker and Into the Trees, by Rex Lardner ("The funniest golf book of all time.") David Dusek, deputy editor, Golf.com The Greatest Game Ever Played, by Mark Frost The Match, by Mark Frost Damon Hack, senior writer, Sports Illustrated The Match, by Mark Frost Cameron Morfit, senior writer, Golf Magazine Dead Solid Perfect, by Dan Jenkins Bud, Sweat and Tees, by Alan Shipnuck Mike Walker, senior editor, Golf Magazine For laughs: The Golf Omnibus, P.G. Wodehouse To play better: Tour Tempo: Golf's Last Secret Finally Revealed, by John Novosel with John Garrit Jim Gorant, senior editor, Sports Illustrated The Fine Green Line, by John Paul Newport Ryan Reiterman, senior producer, Golf.com In Search of Tiger, by Tom Callahan My Story, by Jack Nicklaus with Ken Bowden The Masters, by Curt Sampson Charlie Hanger, executive editor, Golf.com Tommy's Honor, by Kevin Cook