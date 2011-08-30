Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Literary links: SI Golf Group picks the best golf books

by Pete Madden
Posted: Tue Aug. 30, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

If The New Yorker's new Tee to Green App puts you in a literary mood, here's a list of great golf reads from the SI Golf Group's PGA Tour Confidential crew -- a Front9 exclusive. Jim Herre, managing editor, SI Golf Group To the Linksland, by Michael Bamberger The Swinger, by Michael Bamberger and Alan Shipnuck Bud, Sweat and Tees, by Alan Shipnuck Alan Shipnuck, senior writer, Sports Illustrated Down the Fairway, by Bobby Jones Hogan, by Curt Sampson Golf in the Kingdom, by Michael Murphy ("love it or hate it, it's very influential") Ancestral Links, by John Garrity A Golfer's Life, by Arnold Palmer with James Dodson ("way better thanany of the Nicklaus tomes") Golf Dreams, by John Updike To the Linksland, by Michael Bamberger Dead Solid Perfect, by Dan Jenkins Missing Links, by Rick Reilly The Confidential Guide to Golf Courses, by Tom Doak (extremely rare) Alister MacKenzie's Cypress Point Golf Club, by Geoff Shackelford Blasted Heath and Blessed Greens, by James Finegan Gary Van Sickle, senior writer, Sports Illustrated Best ever: The Dogged Victims of Inexorable Fate, by Dan Jenkins ("Collection of his golf writing for Sports Illustrated--brilliant, groundbreaking and hilarious.") Dead Solid Perfect, by Dan Jenkins The Bogey Man, by George Plimpton ("Writer tries to play pro tour.)
Current best: Danny Mo, by John Haines ("Amateur legend takes one last crack at State Open, the only event he never won, while his semi-dysfunctional family cracks around him. This novel is the best golf book I've read this year.") John Garrity, contributing editor, Sports Illustrated Out of the Bunker and Into the Trees, by Rex Lardner ("The funniest golf book of all time.") David Dusek, deputy editor, Golf.com The Greatest Game Ever Played, by Mark Frost The Match, by Mark Frost Damon Hack, senior writer, Sports Illustrated The Match, by Mark Frost Cameron Morfit, senior writer, Golf Magazine Dead Solid Perfect, by Dan Jenkins Bud, Sweat and Tees, by Alan Shipnuck Mike Walker, senior editor, Golf Magazine For laughs: The Golf Omnibus, P.G. Wodehouse To play better: Tour Tempo: Golf's Last Secret Finally Revealed, by John Novosel with John Garrit Jim Gorant, senior editor, Sports Illustrated The Fine Green Line, by John Paul Newport Ryan Reiterman, senior producer, Golf.com In Search of Tiger, by Tom Callahan My Story, by Jack Nicklaus with Ken Bowden The Masters, by Curt Sampson Charlie Hanger, executive editor, Golf.com Tommy's Honor, by Kevin Cook

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More