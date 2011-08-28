Welcome to the 2011 Golf.com World Amateur Handicap Championship

Three thousand six hundred golfers, 61 courses, 72 holes of intense stroke play competition, an 18-hole championship playoff, nightly parties and entertainment. It may sound like the U.S. Open from qualifying to conclusion, but the GOLF.com World Amateur Handicap Championship in Myrtle Beach, S.C., is an event unlike any other.

Golfers from all 50 states and more than 20 foreign countries flock to Myrtle Beach, S.C., every year to participate in a tournament that provides the ultimate golf experience. Now in its 27th year, the World Amateur allows everyone from scratch golfers to 30+ handicappers to test their nerves and competitive resolve.

The tournament, which uses an intricate handicap formula to level the field, is open to all golfers -- men, women, young and old -- with a certified USGA handicap.

The World Amateur features six competitive divisions, ranging from men and women 49 and under to the super seniors (70+). Within the divisions, golfers are flighted by closely grouped handicaps. The event features between 60 and 70 flights and the winner of each advances to the Flight Winner's Playoff, an 18-hole shootout that determines the World Champion.

Throughout the week, Golf.com will bring you the sights and sounds from this unique event. For more information, visit the tournament's official site, and check back throughout the week for scores, scenes and updates as the field narrows and champions are finally crowned.