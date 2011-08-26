Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Gov't official requests free Masters tickets (request denied)

by petedirenzo
Posted: Fri Aug. 26, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Amazing how far some people will go to secure Masters tickets. Consider the tale of Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols, who, using official Public Service Commission letterhead, “went straight to the Augusta National Golf Club to request two complimentary practice round tickets to this year's Masters, long after tickets had been distributed to one of the world’s most prestigious golf tournaments through a lottery system.” Kristi Swartz of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has the details:

After more than a week passed without a response, Echols informed the club that he planned to do some regulating.

Just what the Masters needs—more regulating.

Echols has since said that he should not have asked for the tickets because of the “appearance of impropriety.” Experts say Echols' letters broke no laws but agree there's a concern about appearances.

“It’s clear that he’s trying to use the office as if there’s some royal entitlement to complimentary tickets,” said Emmet Bondurant, an Atlanta lawyer whose specialties include ethics cases.

Wait, it gets better…

In [the] letter, Echols wanted access to the grounds of Augusta National during the early rounds of the tournament so he could, with an armed Department of Public Safety official, check limo drivers to see whether they were properly licensed with the state.

Augusta National denied Echols access, and he later called off the operation after pressure from other commissioners.

“I don’t know that there has been another public service commissioner to be so aggressive in the transportation sector with enforcement as I was trying to be, and my fellow commissioners were uncomfortable with me pursuing rogue companies so aggressively,” Echols said. “... I take my position as transportation chair of the Public Service Commission very seriously and want to serve these groups of people in the best way that I possibly can.”

People, Mr. Commissioner? They’re patrons. Superstar amateur plays “craziest” match of his career A pair of Walker Cuppers—Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley—squared off in the second round of the U.S. Amateur at Erin Hills in Wisconsin Thursday, and the results were explosive. Vincent Butler of The Los Alamitos-Seal Beach Patch paints the scene:

Henley birdied No. 16 and was 2-up going into the final two holes. Cantlay chipped in a shot for a birdie on the 17th hole. He putted another one in on No.18 to send the match into sudden death. And the fun was just getting started.

Both players eagled No. 1, which was the first hole of sudden death. “We both hit shots in the fairway,” Cantlay said. “We both hit shots pin high right on the putting green. I was 35 feet, and he was about 25 feet.”

Cantlay rammed in his shot and thought that might be enough to wrap up the match. But Henley followed suit and they went to the second hole. “We didn’t talk too much during the match,” Cantlay said. “But we both said ‘good putt’ to each other.” Both players got pars on the second hole, but Cantlay won with a par on the third hole.

“I will remember this match for sure,” Cantlay said. “It was the craziest match I have ever been a part of and if you told me all that stuff would have happened the way it did, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

Your 2017 Masters champion? Either of these guys is a good pick.  Tweet of the day Fergie_tweet

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More