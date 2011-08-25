Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
SI Golf Ranking: Simpson jumps into top 5
Click to read more
Tweets of the Week: Solheim stamps, Tiger's shoes, Faldo's construction and reactions to Haas's miraculous shot
Click to read more
Tiger Woods hires Joe LaCava as new caddie
News

PGA Tour says Barclays won't finish on Saturday

by petedirenzo
Posted: Thu Aug. 25, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Aug25-inclement-weather-barc_299x290 EDISON, N.J. -- With Hurricane Irene expected to bash the East Coast this weekend, the forecast doesn't look good for finishing the Barclays, the opening tournament of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Tournament director Slugger White said Thursday afternoon that one scenario being tossed around, playing 36 holes and crowning a champion on Saturday, was not an option.
"For one thing, we don't have enough daylight," White said. "We can't get it in. Plus, we [don't] have a very good forecast Saturday afternoon."
The hurricane is expected to hit the New Jersey area Saturday night and into Sunday. That's bad news for the grounds crew at Plainfield Country Club. More than nine inches of rain fell last week, and showers on Thursday morning softened the golf course even more.
"If we get five or seven inches of rain [Sunday], you know, we are probably dead in the water," White said.
Shortening the event to 54 holes is still an option, White said, and so is a Monday or Tuesday finish. Next week's event, the Deutsche Bank Championship in Boston, doesn't start until Friday due to the Labor Day finish, so that potentially gives the Tour an extra day to finish the Barclays. White said they won't make any more announcements until Friday afternoon.
"I'm not going to paint myself in a corner right now," White said. "There's a lot of scenarios out there." (Photo: Mel Evans/AP)

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More