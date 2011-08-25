PGA Tour says Barclays won't finish on Saturday

EDISON, N.J. -- With Hurricane Irene expected to bash the East Coast this weekend, the forecast doesn't look good for finishing the Barclays, the opening tournament of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Tournament director Slugger White said Thursday afternoon that one scenario being tossed around, playing 36 holes and crowning a champion on Saturday, was not an option.

"For one thing, we don't have enough daylight," White said. "We can't get it in. Plus, we [don't] have a very good forecast Saturday afternoon."

The hurricane is expected to hit the New Jersey area Saturday night and into Sunday. That's bad news for the grounds crew at Plainfield Country Club. More than nine inches of rain fell last week, and showers on Thursday morning softened the golf course even more.

"If we get five or seven inches of rain [Sunday], you know, we are probably dead in the water," White said.

Shortening the event to 54 holes is still an option, White said, and so is a Monday or Tuesday finish. Next week's event, the Deutsche Bank Championship in Boston, doesn't start until Friday due to the Labor Day finish, so that potentially gives the Tour an extra day to finish the Barclays. White said they won't make any more announcements until Friday afternoon.

"I'm not going to paint myself in a corner right now," White said. "There's a lot of scenarios out there." (Photo: Mel Evans/AP)