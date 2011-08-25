Hurricane Irene might impact Barclays schedule

Hurricane Irene is expected to hit New Jersey late Saturday, and tournament organizers at the Barclays are watching the radar closely.

"We’re keeping an eye on the situation and looking at numerous options,” said Slugger White, vice president of rules and competitions for the PGA Tour. “But there won’t be a decision made on changing or moving tee times until Friday when we have a better idea of what the storm will do." According to NJ.com, the options for playing all 72 holes are shaping up like this:

- A 36-hole final on Saturday. - Playing Saturday's third round and as much of the fourth round as possible and finishing up on Monday. - Playing a full third round on Saturday and then getting in as much play as possible on Sunday, if the storm were to stall and finish on either Monday or Tuesday. - Finishing on Monday and/or Tuesday depending on the weather and the condition of the golf course.