Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Adam Scott goes low again in first round at the Barclays

by petedirenzo
Posted: Thu Aug. 25, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Scott EDISON, N.J. -- Adam Scott is back where he's been for most of the last two months -- near the top of the leaderboard. On a rainy, muggy day at Plainfield Country Club, Scott fired off an eagle, six birdies and three bogeys for a 5-under 66, two shots behind clubhouse leader Harrison Frazar.
Scott tore up the back nine, his first nine of the day, before play was delayed for more than three hours due to thunderstorms. He three-putted No. 10 to start his day with a bogey, but he then ran off three straight birdies. After a bogey on 14, Scott hit his second shot on the par-5 16th to six feet, then drained the putt for eagle.
"Just a routine eagle," Scott said with a smile after his round.
Scott saved his best shot of the day for the driveable, 285-yard, par-4 18th. Scott blasted a driver up a hill and over two bunkers to 11 feet. He missed the eagle putt, but he tapped in for birdie.
"I hit a good drive and got rewarded," he said.
It's been quite a year for the 31-year-old Aussie.
Scott nearly won the Masters in April, then at the U.S. Open in June, he enlisted the help of Tiger Woods's caddie Steve Williams after Scott parted ways with Tony Navarro. Woods soon fired Williams and Scott immediately hired him full time.
Scott won his eighth-career PGA Tour title, and first World Golf Championship, at Firestone. One week later at the PGA Championship he was again in contention for his first major title, but finished seventh.
Now after another fast start in a big tournament, Scott, like most of the players in the field, has to play the waiting game to see if he can move up in the FedEx Cup standings, and closer to earning a season-ending bonus of $10 million.
Scott has a late tee time on Friday, and it could be pushed back due to a rain delay on Thursday. Then the real fun begins Saturday night and into Sunday when Hurricane Irene is expected to plow through the New Jersey area.
"Tomorrow looks good, but then we don't know," Scott said. "We just have to deal with it."
(Photo: Carlos M. Saavedra/SI)

