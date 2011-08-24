Truth & Rumors: Is Obama the Tiger Woods of Politics?

Presidential SlumpThomas Friedman, a three-time Pulitzer Prize winner for The New York Times and a 6-handicap, takes a look at how President (and avid golfer) Barack Obama's current slump matches an only slightly less powerful international force.

He has accomplished a lot more than he’s gotten credit for — with an opposition dedicated to making him fail. But lately he is seriously off his game. He’s not Jimmy Carter. He’s Tiger Woods — a natural who’s lost his swing. He has so many different swing thoughts in his head, so many people whispering in his ear about what the polls say and how he needs to position himself to get re-elected, that he has lost all his natural instincts for the game. He needs to get back to basics.

“Historically, most of the people who use long putters or belly putters are golfers who have mental demons—I hate to use the 'Y' word [for that dreaded affliction known as the yips]—or maybe have trouble bending over because of some physical ailment," Mike Davis, the USGA's executive director, told the Wall Street Journal. “We'd hate to pull these putters away from them, because golf is a game. It's for fun and recreation.”

Perhaps the answer lies in allowing long putters for recreational play, but outlawing them for professionals. Because there’s little doubt that putters whose nerves are shot can be re-born with a long putter. Doesn’t that give them an advantage they don’t really deserve? Shouldn’t dealing with nerves be an integral part of winning a golf tournament?