Truth & Rumors: Golf team suspended for nude photo
The Bethany College golf team is in trouble because of an unofficial - and undressed - team photo. (We'll let you supply the double entendres.) Officials at the Kansas college suspended the team for three tournaments over the photo of naked players, which was posted on Facebook, according to The Wichita Eagle.
All 15 members of the team at the small, Lutheran school in Lindsborg posed naked for an unofficial team picture, with strategically placed golf clubs to cover their genitals.And yes, it appears that is the player's real name. Big names - Uihlein, Cantlay - off to good start at U.S. Amateur The U.S. Amateur has some extra star power this year in Oklahoma State's Peter Uihlein, the defending champion, and UCLA's Patrick Cantlay, who followed his T21 finish at the U.S. Open with a second-round 60 at the Travelers Championship. According to Gary D'Amato of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, both Uihlein and Cantlay got off to a good start at the U.S. Amateur on Monday at Wisconsin's Erin Hills.
Athletic director and golf coach Jon Daniels suspended the team for three tournaments - two that would have occurred on the same day - because of the picture...
Team captain Jack Hiscock told KAKE News that the team would appeal the suspension to school president .
Uihlein's short-term goal is the same as the goal of the other 311 players in the field: Get through qualifying and earn one of 64 spots in match play.Cantlay is also in decent position, D'Amato reports.
He was in good shape after opening with a 4-under-par 68 at Erin Hills Golf Course on Monday.
"It was a good day," Uihlein said. "I felt very free, very relaxed out there. I made a couple really greasy pars, which I probably never should have, but then I missed a couple easy birdie putts.
"So, all in all, it was kind of what I felt like I should have shot."
Patrick Cantlay of Los Alamitos, Calif., the top-ranked amateur in the world, wasn't among the leaders but was in good shape after shooting a 1-under 71 at Erin Hills.Note: Cantlay actually tied for 24th at the Travelers. Daly, Rocco to play Nationwide event in PittsburghIf Tiger Woods is serious about adding a pre-Presidents Cup event to his schedule, he should check out the Nationwide Tour's Mylan Classic in suburban Pittsburgh on Sept. 1-4. His old pals John Daly and Rocco Mediate will be there, according to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Cantlay is the first amateur in history to finish among the top 25 in his first four starts on the PGA Tour. He shot a 60, the lowest score ever by an amateur on Tour, en route to a tie for ninth at the Travelers Championship.
Now, in a career that has included two major championships but also any number of personal missteps, Daly will make a return appearance to the region when he plays in the Nationwide Tour's Mylan Classic Sept. 1-4 at Southpointe Golf Club, Canonsburg.Stray Shots: Some things we saw while trying to fit our new long putter into the trunk... The New York Times' Lens Blog has a photo gallery of golf-course groundskeepers. Sadly, Carl Spackler is not involved. (Via The New York Times)
Daly, who won the 1991 PGA Championship and the '95 British Open, will compete in the 72-hole event. He will be joined by Greensburg native Rocco Mediate, a six-time winner on the PGA Tour who played in the inaugural Mylan Classic a year ago.
"I love Pittsburgh," Daly said Monday from Knoxville, Tenn., where he is playing in a Nationwide Tour event this week. "Joe and Maggie [Hardy] have always been like family to me. I know I'm not represented by them anymore, but I still have 84 Lumber customers who come out and watch me play. So I feel like an adopted cousin back there."
Tennis player Rafa Nadal considered a career in golf after a 2005 injury. He probably figured, "Hey, if Sergio can do it..." (Via The Guardian)
U.S. Amateur players to Erin Hills course: 7,700 yards, is that all you've got? (Via Golfweek) Tweet of the DayFrom original tweeter Stewart Cink...
