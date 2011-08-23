Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Golf team suspended for nude photo

by Pete Madden
Posted: Tue Aug. 23, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

The Bethany College golf team is in trouble because of an unofficial - and undressed - team photo. (We'll let you supply the double entendres.) Officials at the Kansas college suspended the team for three tournaments over the photo of naked players, which was posted on Facebook, according to The Wichita Eagle.

All 15 members of the team at the small, Lutheran school in Lindsborg posed naked for an unofficial team picture, with strategically placed golf clubs to cover their genitals.
Athletic director and golf coach Jon Daniels suspended the team for three tournaments - two that would have occurred on the same day - because of the picture...
Team captain Jack Hiscock told KAKE News that the team would appeal the suspension to school president .
And yes, it appears that is the player's real name. Big names - Uihlein, Cantlay - off to good start at U.S. Amateur The U.S. Amateur has some extra star power this year in Oklahoma State's Peter Uihlein, the defending champion, and UCLA's Patrick Cantlay, who followed his T21 finish at the U.S. Open with a second-round 60 at the Travelers Championship. According to Gary D'Amato of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, both Uihlein and Cantlay got off to a good start at the U.S. Amateur on Monday at Wisconsin's Erin Hills.
Uihlein's short-term goal is the same as the goal of the other 311 players in the field: Get through qualifying and earn one of 64 spots in match play.
He was in good shape after opening with a 4-under-par 68 at Erin Hills Golf Course on Monday.
"It was a good day," Uihlein said. "I felt very free, very relaxed out there. I made a couple really greasy pars, which I probably never should have, but then I missed a couple easy birdie putts.
"So, all in all, it was kind of what I felt like I should have shot."
Cantlay is also in decent position, D'Amato reports.
Patrick Cantlay of Los Alamitos, Calif., the top-ranked amateur in the world, wasn't among the leaders but was in good shape after shooting a 1-under 71 at Erin Hills.
Cantlay is the first amateur in history to finish among the top 25 in his first four starts on the PGA Tour. He shot a 60, the lowest score ever by an amateur on Tour, en route to a tie for ninth at the Travelers Championship.
Note: Cantlay actually tied for 24th at the Travelers. Daly, Rocco to play Nationwide event in PittsburghIf Tiger Woods is serious about adding a pre-Presidents Cup event to his schedule, he should check out the Nationwide Tour's Mylan Classic in suburban Pittsburgh on Sept. 1-4. His old pals John Daly and Rocco Mediate will be there, according to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
 
Now, in a career that has included two major championships but also any number of personal missteps, Daly will make a return appearance to the region when he plays in the Nationwide Tour's Mylan Classic Sept. 1-4 at Southpointe Golf Club, Canonsburg.
Daly, who won the 1991 PGA Championship and the '95 British Open, will compete in the 72-hole event. He will be joined by Greensburg native Rocco Mediate, a six-time winner on the PGA Tour who played in the inaugural Mylan Classic a year ago.
"I love Pittsburgh," Daly said Monday from Knoxville, Tenn., where he is playing in a Nationwide Tour event this week. "Joe and Maggie [Hardy] have always been like family to me. I know I'm not represented by them anymore, but I still have 84 Lumber customers who come out and watch me play. So I feel like an adopted cousin back there."
Stray Shots: Some things we saw while trying to fit our new long putter into the trunk... The New York Times' Lens Blog has a photo gallery of golf-course groundskeepers. Sadly, Carl Spackler is not involved. (Via The New York Times)
Tennis player Rafa Nadal considered a career in golf after a 2005 injury. He probably figured, "Hey, if Sergio can do it..." (Via The Guardian)
U.S. Amateur players to Erin Hills course: 7,700 yards, is that all you've got? (Via GolfweekTweet of the DayFrom original tweeter Stewart Cink... Cinktweet

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More