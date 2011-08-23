SI Golf Ranking: McIlroy, Donald, Westwood hold top three spots
Each week, 15 staffers from SI Golf+, Golf Magazine and GOLF.com vote for their top 10, awarding 10 points to their first choice and proceeding in descending order to the 10th player, who gets one point. The points are then added and the ranking calculated. Tell us your top 10 in the comments field below. RANK (TOTAL VOTES, FIRST PLACE VOTES, LAST WEEK'S RANK) 1. Rory McIlroy (142, 9, 1)- Last three finishes: T64, PGA Championship; T6, Bridgestone Invitational; T34, Irish Open - Official World Golf Ranking: 5 2. Luke Donald (138, 6, 2)- Last three finishes: T8, PGA Championship; T2, Bridgestone Invitational; T17, RBC Canadian Open- Official World Golf Ranking: 1 3. Lee Westwood (110, 0, 3)- Last three finishes: T8, PGA Championship; T9, Bridgestone Invitational; CUT, The Open Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 2 4. Charl Schwartzel (96, 0, 4)- Last three finishes: T12, PGA Championship; T53, Bridgestone Invitational; T9, Canadian Open - Official World Golf Ranking: 11 5. Steve Stricker (63, 0, 5)- Last three finishes: T12, PGA Championship; 14, Bridgestone Invitational; T12, The Open Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 3 T6. Keegan Bradley (56, 0, 6)- Last three finishes: Win, PGA Championship; T15, Bridgestone Invitational; T43, The Greenbrier Classic - Official World Golf Ranking: 28 T6. Nick Watney (56, 0, 7) - Last three finishes: T12, PGA Championship; T23, Bridgestone Invitational; CUT, The Open Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 10 8. Adam Scott (50, 0, 8) - Last three finishes: 7, PGA Championship; Win, Bridgestone Invitational; T25, The Open Championship - Official World Golf Rank: 7 9. Jason Day (38, 0, 9) - Last three finishes: CUT, PGA Championship; T4, Bridgestone Invitational; T30, The Open Championship - Official World Golf Rank: 8 10. Phil Mickelson (19, 0, 10)- Last three finishes: T19, PGA Championship; T48, Bridgestone Invitational; CUT, The Greenbrier Classic- Official World Golf Rank: 6 Others receiving votes: Dustin Johnson (11) Martin Kaymer (11) Darren Clarke (10) K.J. Choi (6)Webb Simpson (6)Matt Kuchar (3)David Toms (3)Y.E. Yang (3)Graeme McDowell (2)Bubba Watson (2)