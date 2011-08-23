Report: Obama playing golf as earthquake hit Washington

As a 5.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Washington D.C. and much of the Northeast on Tuesday afternoon, President Barack Obama was vacationing in Martha's Vineyard and preparing to tee off to start a round of golf, according to CBS News.

Obama and many of the nation's leaders were out of town on August vacation when the quake struck at 1:51 p.m. EDT. The shaking was felt on the Martha's Vineyard golf course as Obama was just starting a round.