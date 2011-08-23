News
Report: Obama playing golf as earthquake hit Washington
As a 5.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Washington D.C. and much of the Northeast on Tuesday afternoon, President Barack Obama was vacationing in Martha's Vineyard and preparing to tee off to start a round of golf, according to CBS News.
Obama and many of the nation's leaders were out of town on August vacation when the quake struck at 1:51 p.m. EDT. The shaking was felt on the Martha's Vineyard golf course as Obama was just starting a round.By most accounts, Obama has become a bit of a golf addict. The President has reportedly played more than 68 rounds (including a highly publicized match in which he teamed up with his lawmaking rival, Republican House Speaker John Boehner) since taking office in January 2008. His official handicap is a mystery, although Golf Digest listed Obama as a 17 in its annual recap of golfers on Capitol Hill.
CNN later reported that Obama continued with his round after learning of the quake. Photos: U.S. Presidents playing golf | Obama, Boehner tee off in D.C.
More From the Web
Recommended by