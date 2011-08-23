Earthquake in Virginia shakes up the Barclays Championship

EDISON, N.J. -- The pros were hitting balls on the range and playing practice rounds at Plainfield Country Club on Tuesday afternoon when tents swayed and the ground shook for about 15 seconds due to the 5.8-magnitude earthquake in Virginia.

The club, about 300 miles from the quake's epicenter, is the site of this week's Barclays, the first FedEx Cup playoff tournament.

Hunter Mahan and John Wood, his caddie, both felt the ground move on the practice range. "It wasn't hard, but it was definitely noticeable," Wood said.

Heath Slocum, who won the Barclays in 2009, was hitting chip shots on the range when the earthquake happened. As the ground rumbled under his feet, he told Ping tour manager Matt Rollins, "I feel like I'm going to pass out." Rollins told Slocum he felt the same sensation, and then the two realized what was happening.

On the practice green, Charles Howell was hitting putts off a mirrored training aid. The trembling caused the balls on the mirror to slide off.

One after another, the players on the range looked around, and then started Tweeting. Beyond giving players and fans something unique to talk about, the earthquake will have no effect on the Barclays, which is scheduled to begin Thursday morning. No signs fells, no tree limbs came down and within moments it was business as usual on the range.