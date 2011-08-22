Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Did Libya events interrupt Obama's round?

by Pete Madden
Posted: Mon Aug. 22, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

It must be tough getting in 18 when you’re president of the United States. President Obama, who famously went directly from the golf course to the White House situation room the day Osama Bin Laden was killed, didn’t finish his vacation round on Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday either, according to CBS News.

Next stop: the Vineyard Golf Club, a private course whose website boasts it to be "the most environmentally sensitive golf club in the world." Joining the President were White House Trip Director Marvin Nicholson, long-time friend Dr. Eric Whitaker, and UBS America Chairman Robert Wolf.
The foursome played "more than 9 holes, but less than 18" in under 4 hours, falling short of a full round on what is described as a "completely organic" course.
Michelle Wie defends college decision against Sorenstam, Cal students   Not many Stanford students are put in the position of having to defend their choice of college, but Michelle Wie has always been a special case. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Wie responded to criticism from Annika Sorenstem, who recently questioned her focus, and talked about her decision to choose school over full-time professional golf.
"I'm making my own decisions, though, and going to Stanford was something I needed to do for myself. It was not a decision made for my golf career, it was really solely a decision I made. It's been one of the first things in my life I did for myself."
Wie added that college also helped the one-time phenom have a sense of normalcy in her life.
"Growing up in the spotlight, playing tournaments when I was 12, I grew up a lot faster than maybe I had to," Wie said. "Going to college helped me be a normal 18-year-old and that was something I needed. I could keep training, but I needed something more to help me be well-rounded.
"I dreamed all my life about going to Stanford. My grandpa was a visiting professor; both my aunt and uncle went to Stanford. My dad, he didn't get into Stanford so that was kind of a competitive thing for me. I've been obsessing about going there since I was 4. It was never an option for me to not go to school."
Who is the best player to have only won one major? Forget the best player without a major. Scott Michaux of The Augusta Chronicle came up with a creative idea for a column in the post-PGA Championship, pre-FedEx Cup doldrums last weekend: Who is the player with one major who is most likely to become a multiple major winner? After noting that Tiger Woods is the only multiple major winner under 40 (save for Padraig Harrington, who turns 40 on August 31), Michaux divides the contenders into probables, possibles, improbables and impossibles. Rory McIlroy is the leader, of course. I don’t want to give too much away, but Keegan Bradley is six spots ahead of Louis Oosthuizen. What a difference a year makes. Tweet of the DayFrom Steve Elkington’s entertaining series of Old School/New School tweets... Elkington_tweet

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More