Tiger Woods wants spot on Presidents Cup team and might add Tour event

Tiger Woods said he hopes that U.S. captain Fred Couples picks him for this year's Presidents Cup team, according to a blog post on TigerWoods.com, and he might be willing to change his schedule to help his chances.

Woods is currently 28th on the qualifying list for the biennial matches between the United States and "the World." The tournament will be played Nov. 17-20 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia. (The Ryder Cup is the U.S. vs. Europe; The Presidents Cup pits the U.S. against an International team, which can include players from any non-European country.)

The top 10 Americans in the rankings make the team automatically, and each captain has two wild-card picks. Couples has said he wants to pick Woods for the team, providing Woods plays more tournaments before he goes to Australia. (Woods has committed to playing the Australian Open on Nov. 10, a week before the Presidents Cup, and he is likely to play the HSBC Champions event in Shanghai on Nov. 3.)

"I've had some conversations with U.S. captain Fred Couples, and we'll see how it goes." Woods said. "Of course, I want to be on the team. It's always fun to play for your country, and we did pretty well two years ago in San Francisco.

"I'm just going to keep practicing and try to get better," he continued. "It's Freddie's call, and he can make any choice he wants."

Woods confirmed that he will play at college friend Notah Begay's charity tournament in upstate New York on Aug. 31. He also said he might add another PGA Tour event to his schedule.

Because Woods failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs, he is not eligible to compete in a PGA Tour event until after the Tour Championship, which concludes Sept. 25.

"I might add another PGA Tour event to my schedule," Woods said. "Right now, I'm looking at my options."

If Woods adds an event, it means he'd be playing in the PGA Tour's Fall Series, the golf equivalent of Derek Jeter making a rehab start in Trenton, N.J. The Fall Series events are the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas, the Frys.com Open in Northern California, the McGladrey Classic in Sea Island, Ga. and the Children's Miracle Network Classic in Orlando.

In other news, Woods said he has not hired a permanent replacement for longtime caddie Steve Williams. His childhood friend Bryon Bell caddied for Woods at the Bridgestone Invitational and the PGA Championship.

"I haven't decided on a new caddie yet, but am definitely thinking about it a lot." Woods said. "There's a few guys I'm looking at, but it all depends on timing. At this point, I'm in no hurry to make a decision.

"What am I looking for? Two things: A person with a lot of experience, and a person I'll have fun with." Photo: Robert Beck/SI