Truth & Rumors: Is Tiger the world's worst tipper?
Swing Tips While there are several rules of thumb, everyone has a different policy on how to tip a server. (Some people take these policies more seriously than others.) When it comes to celebrities, however, tipping is often used as a gauge of their generosity or lack there of. With that in mind, The Miami New Times scoured every bit of info they could get their digital hands on and used it to put together a definitive list of the worst celebrity tippers. And you'll never believe who "won"...
Tiger Woods came in number four on Zimbio's scrooge compilation and was cited on every single list. The reason he doesn't tip: The man worth more than $500 million says it's because he never carries cash. The Frisky reports Tiger dated "a gal in Las Vegas who had to tip for him whenever they went out." And according to List of the Day ,Tiger once "pulled a mulligan on a $5 tip, repocketing the money meant for a waitress after realizing he had tipped her earlier in the evening.In Tiger's defense, how much can you really leave on a $15.20 tab at Perkins without it seeming suspicious? Five years later, Ames still talking about Tiger's swing Speaking of the former World No. 1, there have been a lot of unflattering things said about Tiger's seemingly insatiable need to keep changing his swing. According to Canada.com, however, at least one fellow Tour player sees hope on the horizon for Tiger--affable pro (and Woods' former Match Play victim) Stephen Ames, who is (shockingly) still willing to talk about Tiger's swing.
“It’s quite incredible to be honest if you ask me because I wouldn’t be back out there after what he went through with the media, losing his wife. It’s tough. It’s just going to take him awhile to get back.”Part of this may just be the continuing mea culpa that is likely to make up the remainder of Ames' golf career, but we can't discount the possibility that there's truth to it. Tiger came away from the last two weekends claiming to be happy with his results, so maybe he and his fellow Tour pros are seeing something that the rest of us aren't. Tweet of the Day This is great, because when I think extra cheese, I think John Daly.
One thing Woods did was switch swing coaches from Hank Haney to Sean Foley, who also just happens to be Ames’ swing coach.
“Swing-wise it looks 10 times better than it was before,” said Ames. “Sean’s done a wonderful job and, as Sean has mentioned before, he’s not clear upstairs right now. I think it’s going to be awhile before he gets there.”
