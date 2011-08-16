Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
SI Golf Ranking: Simpson jumps into top 5
Click to read more
Tweets of the Week: Solheim stamps, Tiger's shoes, Faldo's construction and reactions to Haas's miraculous shot
Click to read more
Tiger Woods hires Joe LaCava as new caddie
News

Truth & Rumors: Calc's deer antler spray banned by Tour

by petedirenzo
Posted: Tue Aug. 16, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

If you thought professional golfers were free from worry regarding the use of PEDs, you were wrong. Believe it or not, Mark Calcavecchia, who has been endorsing a spray made from deer antler velvet, was recently told by the PGA Tour that the product did not conform to the Tour's anti-doping program. Evidently the product, called The Ultimate Spray, was found to contain an ingredient called IGF-1, which is a growth hormone currently banned by the World Anti-Doping Association and all major sports organizations. 
Mitch Ross, the founder of S.W.A.T.S. (Sports With Alternatives to Steroids), the company that manufactures the spray, said Calcavecchia informed him via text message that he had to stop using the product and that he wanted his testimonials removed from the company's website immediately.

"Got a call from the tour," the text read. "The Spray is officially illegal. Told me to stop (using) now."
Calc's friend Ken Green, who was also endorsing The Ultimate Spray, asked to have his testimonial removed from the company's website as well.
"I feel deceived," said Green. Tiger likely to be picked for Presidents Cup Despite missing the cut at the PGA Championship while playing some of the worst golf of his career, Tiger Woods looks to be a lock to be selected for the U.S. Presidents Cup team. Woods is nowhere near qualifying for the squad, but Fred Couples, this year's captain, has previously stated that Tiger will be chosen with one of his two captain's picks, if Woods feels physically ready to perform. Given that Tiger has already indicated he'll be playing in the Australian Open, which is held the week prior to the Presidents Cup, it looks quite likely that the former world's No. 1 player believes he'll be ready.
The unfortunate thing about this development is that, if Tiger does indeed play, another deserving player won't have the chance to do so, including the likes of Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley, Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Moore, and others. The potential good side to Tiger's participation is the interest (and TV ratings) his presence will bring to an event that hasn't had a whole lot of heat in recent years.  Pelz says belly putter is best In the wake of Keegan Bradley's dramatic victory at the PGA Championship, it's a good bet that more than a few weekend duffers will be trying their luck with a belly putter. According to short game guru Dave Pelz, that's actually a great idea
“When you anchor the shaft in your tummy, and then you swing the putter, you can not break your wrists. There’s no wrist break at all, it’s all in the swing of the putter as determined by your hands. If you look at Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson or Steve Stricker … they swing their putters with their arms and they don’t break their wrists or rotate their forearms with the stroke.”
Pelz adds that in his trials with hundreds of students, the best results came from the belly putter, with the long putter second and the conventional putter last.  Tweet of the Day Gmacpresser_bigger @Graeme_McDowell: RT @Inspired_Ones: Choose a job you love, & you will never have to work a day in your life. -Confucius
 

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More