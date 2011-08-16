Truth & Rumors: Calc's deer antler spray banned by Tour

If you thought professional golfers were free from worry regarding the use of PEDs, you were wrong. Believe it or not, Mark Calcavecchia, who has been endorsing a spray made from deer antler velvet, was recently told by the PGA Tour that the product did not conform to the Tour's anti-doping program. Evidently the product, called The Ultimate Spray, was found to contain an ingredient called IGF-1, which is a growth hormone currently banned by the World Anti-Doping Association and all major sports organizations.

Mitch Ross, the founder of S.W.A.T.S. (Sports With Alternatives to Steroids), the company that manufactures the spray, said Calcavecchia informed him via text message that he had to stop using the product and that he wanted his testimonials removed from the company's website immediately.

"Got a call from the tour," the text read. "The Spray is officially illegal. Told me to stop (using) now."

“When you anchor the shaft in your tummy, and then you swing the putter, you can not break your wrists. There’s no wrist break at all, it’s all in the swing of the putter as determined by your hands. If you look at Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson or Steve Stricker … they swing their putters with their arms and they don’t break their wrists or rotate their forearms with the stroke.”