Truth & Rumors: Calc's deer antler spray banned by Tour
If you thought professional golfers were free from worry regarding the use of PEDs, you were wrong. Believe it or not, Mark Calcavecchia, who has been endorsing a spray made from deer antler velvet, was recently told by the PGA Tour that the product did not conform to the Tour's anti-doping program. Evidently the product, called The Ultimate Spray, was found to contain an ingredient called IGF-1, which is a growth hormone currently banned by the World Anti-Doping Association and all major sports organizations.
Mitch Ross, the founder of S.W.A.T.S. (Sports With Alternatives to Steroids), the company that manufactures the spray, said Calcavecchia informed him via text message that he had to stop using the product and that he wanted his testimonials removed from the company's website immediately.
"Got a call from the tour," the text read. "The Spray is officially illegal. Told me to stop (using) now."Calc's friend Ken Green, who was also endorsing The Ultimate Spray, asked to have his testimonial removed from the company's website as well.
"I feel deceived," said Green. Tiger likely to be picked for Presidents Cup Despite missing the cut at the PGA Championship while playing some of the worst golf of his career, Tiger Woods looks to be a lock to be selected for the U.S. Presidents Cup team. Woods is nowhere near qualifying for the squad, but Fred Couples, this year's captain, has previously stated that Tiger will be chosen with one of his two captain's picks, if Woods feels physically ready to perform. Given that Tiger has already indicated he'll be playing in the Australian Open, which is held the week prior to the Presidents Cup, it looks quite likely that the former world's No. 1 player believes he'll be ready.
The unfortunate thing about this development is that, if Tiger does indeed play, another deserving player won't have the chance to do so, including the likes of Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley, Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Moore, and others. The potential good side to Tiger's participation is the interest (and TV ratings) his presence will bring to an event that hasn't had a whole lot of heat in recent years. Pelz says belly putter is best In the wake of Keegan Bradley's dramatic victory at the PGA Championship, it's a good bet that more than a few weekend duffers will be trying their luck with a belly putter. According to short game guru Dave Pelz, that's actually a great idea.
“When you anchor the shaft in your tummy, and then you swing the putter, you can not break your wrists. There’s no wrist break at all, it’s all in the swing of the putter as determined by your hands. If you look at Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson or Steve Stricker … they swing their putters with their arms and they don’t break their wrists or rotate their forearms with the stroke.”Pelz adds that in his trials with hundreds of students, the best results came from the belly putter, with the long putter second and the conventional putter last. Tweet of the Day @Graeme_McDowell: RT @Inspired_Ones: Choose a job you love, & you will never have to work a day in your life. -Confucius