Tweets of the Week: PGA Championship Edition
Although he's new to winning majors, Keegan Bradley (@Keegan_Bradley) is no stranger to Twitter. Here are a few of the messages he shared with his followers after winning the PGA Championship Sunday. Upon seeing that message, Darren Clarke, the 2011 British Open winner, tweeted a note to Bradley: On Monday morning, as Bradley went around Atlanta doing radio and TV interviews, his prize was kept safe. Sports Illustrated's Alan Shipnuck wrote to his followers that he was more impressed by the way Bradley played than the aura he cast. Winning SwagIn addition to winning the trophy, Bradley won an Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Annual Calendar timepiece. Golf Magazine writer Cameron Morfit wasn't as fortunate. Dufner gains fans While he may not have won the tournament, Jason Dufner picked up more Twitter followers ... and a compliment from Graeme McDowell. Hot-lanta!The oppressive heat took a toll on the players and fans at the Atlanta Athletic Club. It also roasted Ian Poulter's courtest car!