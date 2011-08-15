Overnight ratings down 14% for PGA Championship

According to the Sports Business Journal, CBS had a 4.3 overnight Nielsen rating for Keegan Bradley's playoff victory over Jason Dufner on Sunday. That's a 14-percent drop from the 5.0 rating the tournament earned last year, when Martin Kaymer defeated Bubba Watson in a playoff and Dustin Johnson was penalized for grounding his club in a bunker on the 72nd hole.

The numbers are down a whopping 43 percent, however, from 2009's 7.5 rating, when Tiger Woods lost to Y.E. Yang at Hazeltine.