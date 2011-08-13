Menu Close
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
SI Golf Ranking: Simpson jumps into top 5
Tweets of the Week: Solheim stamps, Tiger's shoes, Faldo's construction and reactions to Haas's miraculous shot
Tiger Woods hires Joe LaCava as new caddie
News

Toms charges again at site of his 2001 triumph

by petedirenzo
Posted: Sat Aug. 13, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
David-Toms JOHNS CREEK, Ga.-- Ten Years After is a long-forgotten rock band remembered only when a sportswriter needs a spiffy lead about something that happened ten years ago. So familiarize yourself again with David Toms, ten years after he won the 2001 PGA here by famously laying up on the final hole, because he's threatening to do it again.
On Saturday he birdied the treacherous 18th hole. That, along with an eagle-birdie-birdie stretch on the front nine helped Toms shoot 65 and play his way into contention at the 2011 PGA Championship. He finished 54 holes at two under par before the leaders, Jason Dufner and Keegan Bradley, even teed off. Given that Atlanta Athletic Club has been doling out punishment like an evil pro wrestler, Toms might be closer to the lead by Saturday night than you think.
But why no layup on 18 ten years after the big one? "I had 150 yards, which is the perfect 5-iron for me, and the pin was back right so it was perfect for my little left-to-right shot," said Toms. "But the way the crowd ooh'ed and ahh'ed up there, I was glad to get over the water."
If Toms in contention here feels like "Groundhog Day," then so be it. Toms didn't ace the par-3 15th hole this time, like he did Saturday in 2001. "Halfway through the back nine when I was rolling pretty good, I walk up to 15 and there's the plaque right next to where we were teeing off and people were saying stuff about doing it again," Toms said. "You flash back to that time. There are a lot of memories, for sure. The golf course is different, much more demanding, so I have to play extremely well."
Friday, Toms hit a 3-hybrid at the 15th that landed short of the hole and rolled to the back bunker. Saturday, he played it just short of the green but his ball plugged in the grass and stopped.
"So it's been a tough hole for me so far," Toms said.
Apparently it is, but he practically owns the 18th, which he birdied on Saturday. "Maybe I concentrate well on the tee shot knowing that I have to hit a good one," he said. "That's really all there is. It's a tough hole and I'm not afraid to lay up. I've made 4 that way when it really mattered. I know if I don't hit a good tee shot, I'm going to lay up so maybe I free-wheel it a little bit there."
Ten years after, let's see if he can do an encore. (Photo: Matt Slocum/AP)

