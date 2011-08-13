Keegan Bradley wins PGA Championship with dramatic comeback
PGA Tour rookie Keegan Bradley won the PGA Championship with an amazing comeback at Atlanta Athletic Club. Bradley was down five strokes after making a triple bogey at the 15th hole, a 260-yard par 3, in regulation. Jason Dufner appeared to have the title wrapped up, but Bradley rallied and Dufner collapsed. Tied after 18 holes, Bradley won in a three-hole playoff. Leaderboard | Photos Tweet
