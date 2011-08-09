Truth & Rumors: Stevie Williams done talking about Tiger

As they say in New Zealand, there’s no use locking the barn door after the sheep are stolen, but Steve Williams is finished talking about Tiger Woods, according to Fox News’ Robert Lusitech.

“I said what I said but I’m not going to say any more about Tiger,” he said.

“Looking back on it, I was a bit over the top,” he told FOXSports.com from Atlanta, where he and Scott were preparing for this week’s PGA Championship. “I had a lot of anger in me about what happened (with Woods) and it all came out.”

"It is part of the reason, yes," said the 22-year-old. "I have had security guards at my house every night since I won the US Open patrolling around the area. It is something that I just had to put in place I'm afraid. There have been people driving up the driveway and stuff which isn't very nice. It's tough but it is just the world we live in unfortunately. If you're in the position we're in you're so public."

Life has changed for McIlroy since he won the US Open in record style. If his profile was raised dramatically in America then in his homeland the roof blew off. Where once Holywood, the Belfast suburb he has lived in all his life, had been his sanctuary, now it became a goldfish bowl. No escape, little privacy.

"It's definitely a lot tougher than it was three months ago," said McIlroy. "There are moments when you think, 'what's happening here, what's going on?' But this is always what I wanted to do. When you grow up and dream of being a professional golfer and dream of winning majors, all you really think about is the golf and playing in front of great crowds on unbelievable courses, winning trophies. You never think about the other side of it and that is the side that takes a bit of getting used to. It is also something that you don't really expect."

"If you hit it great on the first swing, life is good," Watson said. "If you hit it lousy, it doesn't mess with your head because the 3-iron is the toughest club to hit. That's my warped sense of thinking."

He showed fans how to swing, though he said you can play well and have a poor swing.

"Adam Scott has a great golf swing," Watson said. "However, Lee Trevino had the best control of a golf ball that I've ever played with. He could make a ball do whatever he wanted it to do and he had terrible mechanics. It shows that you don't have to have a perfect swing, but it helps.”

Watson showed how to hit a draw, how to hook and slice. But most importantly, Watson explained how he handles pressure.

"I learned from Byron Nelson," Watson said. "He said when he was under pressure, he always wanted to get the round over with. So when he was under pressure, he had to slow his pace down. He had to walk slower because when you're nervous you always want to go fast.

"You will also see me yawning sometimes during a tournament. I yawn when I'm under pressure to fill my lungs with air. That helps me get my rhythm back."