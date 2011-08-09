Menu Close
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Tiger Woods looks loose, in good spirits during Tuesday practice round

by Jeff Ritter
Posted: Tue Aug. 9, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Tiger-Woods JOHNS CREEK, Ga. -- Tiger Woods played a casual nine holes Tuesday afternoon at the Atlanta Athletic Club, where he hit a few loose shots but appeared in good spirits while occasionally joking with fans and his playing partner, Arjun Atwal.
Atwal playfully plucked Woods’s birdie putt off the ground just as it was about to topple into the cup on the ninth hole, their last of the day. (Clearly, there was no money game with this twosome, unlike the Phil Mickelson-Dustin Johnson round earlier in the day.) Atwal and Woods often play together at Isleworth, a gated golf community outside Orlando, where they both own homes.
After the round, Atwal said Woods’s game is improving.
“It’s was fun -- it always is. He’s hitting it great, he’s just got to get more reps in,” Atwal said. “He’s flushing it. He just needs to work on his distances.”
After Woods and Atwal finished up on the ninth hole, Woods signed about five autographs while strolling from the green to the clubhouse, and eventually, to the range. He did not speak with reporters, but has a press conference scheduled for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. 
Golf’s most popular temp, Bryon Bell, was once again carrying Tiger’s bag, signaling that Woods’s friend and design company president will be working as his caddie for a second-straight week.
Woods was also once again sporting a pair of the prototype Nike “Free” golf shoes, which are patterned after one of the company’s running shoe lines.
Joining Woods and Bell inside the ropes was Tiger’s swing coach Sean Foley, who occasionally gave Woods advice, modeling swing positions with a long, unopened umbrella, while keeping his omnipresent video camera holstered in his belt for most of the round.
At this week's PGA Championship, Woods will be searching for his first professional victory since the 2009 Australian Masters, and first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open. He returned from a three-month layoff last week at the Bridgestone Invitational, where he finished tied for 37th while recording just one under-par round. He will tee off with Davis Love III and Padraig Harrington on Thursday at 8:35 a.m. in the opening round of the tournament. (Photo: Paul Childs/Zuma Press)  

