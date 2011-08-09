SI GOLF Ranking: Scott moves into the top 10
Each week, 15 staffers from SI Golf+, Golf Magazine and GOLF.com vote for their top 10, awarding 10 points to their first choice and proceeding in descending order to the 10th player, who gets one point. The points are then added and the ranking calculated. Tell us your top 10 in the comments field below. RANK (TOTAL VOTES, FIRST PLACE VOTES, LAST WEEK'S RANK) 1. Rory McIlroy (143, 10, 1)- Last three finishes: T6, Bridgestone Invitational; T34, Irish Open; T25, The Open Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 4 2. Luke Donald (139, 5, 2)- Last three finishes: T2, Bridgestone Invitational; T17, RBC Canadian Open; CUT, The Open Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 1 3. Lee Westwood (103, 0, 3)- Last three finishes: T9, Bridgestone Invitational; CUT, The Open Championship; T14, Barclays Scottish Open - Official World Golf Ranking: 2 4. Charl Schwartzel (81, 0, 4)- Last three finishes: T53, Bridgestone Invitational; T9, Canadian Open; T16, The Open Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 12 5. Steve Stricker (76, 0, 5)- Last three finishes: Bridgestone Invitational, 14; T12, The Open Championship; Win, John Deere Classic - Official World Golf Ranking: 5 6. Jason Day (46, 0, 10) - Last three finishes: T4, Bridgestone Invitational; T30, The Open Championship; T68, John Deere Classic - Official World Golf Rank: 7 7. Nick Watney (41, 0, 8) - Last three finishes: T23, Bridgestone Invitational; CUT, The Open Championship; Win, AT&T National - Official World Golf Ranking: 10 8. Phil Mickelson (37, 0, 7)- Last three finishes: T48, Bridgestone Invitational; CUT, The Greenbrier Classic; T2, The Open Championship- Official World Golf Rank: 6 9. Martin Kaymer (36, 0, 6)- Last three finishes: T29, Bridgestone Invitational; T12, The Open Championship; 4, Alstom Open de France - Official World Golf Ranking: 3 10. Adam Scott (32, 0, NR) - Last three finishes: Win, Bridgestone Invitational; T25, The Open Championship; T3, AT&T National - Official World Golf Rank: 9 Others receiving votes: Darren Clarke (24) Dustin Johnson (21) Bubba Watson (14) K.J. Choi (11) Graeme McDowell (8) Matt Kuchar (6) Y.E. Yang (3) Zach Johnson (2) Ryo Ishikawa (1) Mark Wilson (1)