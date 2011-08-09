Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson enjoy practice-round money game

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. -- Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson put on a show for fans during a Tuesday practice round at the PGA Championship. And to keep things entertaining for themselves, the pros locked horns for their own private money game.

Mickelson partnered with Jeff Overton, while D.J. was joined by Steve Marino. With Tiger Woods playing later in the day and Rory McIlroy teeing off earlier, the Mickelson foursome drew the largest galleries during a cloudy, breezy morning that soon became a bright, oppressively hot Atlanta afternoon.

On the front nine, the players coyly told fans they were playing for "milkshakes." Mickelson wowed fans by clanking the flagstick with his approach to the par-4 ninth, and the foursome, chatting constantly, scooped up gallery members throughout the day.

Later, while waiting on the tee at the monstrous, 260-yard, par-3 15th, Mickelson and Johnson continued to negotiate the terms of their game. When Mickelson told Johnson that D.J. and Marino were two down, Johnson asked to "press." Mickelson, clearly in charge of the action, denied the request and said, "There's water on this hole." Johnson, appearing annoyed, countered: "We've always played like this," but Mickelson held up his index finger and said, "One more hole."

Johnson then suggested the pros make a wager on a hole-in-one, which drew laughs from nearby marshals and a few fans outside the ropes who were within earshot. Mickelson didn't bite at that offer either, but no matter: no one duplicated Webb Simpson's ace from earlier in the day.

After the round, Mickelson signed autographs for more than 20 minutes in the baking sun behind the 18th green and at the practice area. He then canceled his Tuesday afternoon press conference, while Johnson moved his Tuesday presser to Wednesday afternoon.

Perhaps the duo went off to have a milkshake together. (Photo: Charlie Krupa/AP)