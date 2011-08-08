Truth & Rumors: Stevie says Tiger fired him via phone call

That man-to-man talk Tiger Woods and Stevie Williams had at Aronimink Golf Club on Sunday of the AT&T National when Woods gave his caddie the pink slip? Williams said he was actually fired via telephone when he asked to caddie for Adam Scott, according to Sports Illustrated’s Gary Van Sickle.

Williams didn't editorialize much about their parting. He mostly reiterated the facts, but he did say, "I was absolutely shocked that I got the boot. I caddied for the guy for 11 years. I've been incredibly loyal, and I got short-shrifted. Very disappointed."

He then detailed how he got the news, saying it was during a phone call with Woods when Williams asked to caddie for Scott. Woods didn't agree, Williams said, and told him it was time to take a break. "In caddie lingo, that means you're fired, simple as that," Williams said.

"Tiger flew from Florida to Philly to visit AT&T National and also for the express purpose of PERSONALLY and officially telling Steve that they would no longer be working together," Steinberg said in the email. "Tiger felt strongly about meeting face to face. Any assertions to the contrary are simply false."

Asked specifically if Woods dismissed Williams when the caddie asked to work for Scott, Steinberg said no.

"Steve might have thought things were not going to work out, but it did not happen until that Sunday,'' Steinberg told ESPN.com by phone.

Weight problems, drinking problems, money problems and women problems. Daly has had them all over the course of the last two decades – a living, breathing embodiment of the country music laments that he so loves. The destructive powers of his lifestyle are obvious in his appearance – he looks 10 years older than his 45 years – and on his place in the golfing firmament.

"I've been up and down, up and down. And that's how life is," he says. "But I keep coming back. I've had troubles in my career, but the fans can relate. I don't have any skeletons in my closet. One thing I can say about my life is that I wake up every morning and don't have to worry about whether anybody is going to find something out about me."

Clarke is a links golfer par excellence and his unique skills were ideally suited to the bad weather and hardcore challenge of Royal St George's.

Atlanta Country Club presents a more predictable challenge and, like most PGA Championships, it will, in all likelihood, produce a more predictable winner.

Q. It's going to be very hot next week. It was hot today, but it will be even hotter next week. How will you cope with that heat? RYO ISHIKAWA: It has to do a lot with the food. You know, the hot temperature takes away the appetite a whole lot, so I think I should force myself to eat a whole lot in order to be able to play well on the course.