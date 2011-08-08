Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Stevie says Tiger fired him via phone call

by Pete Madden
Posted: Mon Aug. 8, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

That man-to-man talk Tiger Woods and Stevie Williams had at Aronimink Golf Club on Sunday of the AT&T National when Woods gave his caddie the pink slip? Williams said he was actually fired via telephone when he asked to caddie for Adam Scott, according to Sports Illustrated’s Gary Van Sickle.

Williams didn't editorialize much about their parting. He mostly reiterated the facts, but he did say, "I was absolutely shocked that I got the boot. I caddied for the guy for 11 years. I've been incredibly loyal, and I got short-shrifted. Very disappointed."
He then detailed how he got the news, saying it was during a phone call with Woods when Williams asked to caddie for Scott. Woods didn't agree, Williams said, and told him it was time to take a break. "In caddie lingo, that means you're fired, simple as that," Williams said.
In an interview with ESPN’s Bob Harig, Woods’s agent Mark Steinberg said Woods delivered the bad news to Williams in person and denied that Woods fired Williams for caddying for Scott.
"Tiger flew from Florida to Philly to visit AT&T National and also for the express purpose of PERSONALLY and officially telling Steve that they would no longer be working together," Steinberg said in the email. "Tiger felt strongly about meeting face to face. Any assertions to the contrary are simply false."
Asked specifically if Woods dismissed Williams when the caddie asked to work for Scott, Steinberg said no.
"Steve might have thought things were not going to work out, but it did not happen until that Sunday,'' Steinberg told ESPN.com by phone.
Still Daly after all these years The Guardian’s Lawrence Donegan checks in with John Daly on the 20th anniversary of his storied PGA Championship win at Crooked Stick.
Weight problems, drinking problems, money problems and women problems. Daly has had them all over the course of the last two decades – a living, breathing embodiment of the country music laments that he so loves. The destructive powers of his lifestyle are obvious in his appearance – he looks 10 years older than his 45 years – and on his place in the golfing firmament.
"I've been up and down, up and down. And that's how life is," he says. "But I keep coming back. I've had troubles in my career, but the fans can relate. I don't have any skeletons in my closet. One thing I can say about my life is that I wake up every morning and don't have to worry about whether anybody is going to find something out about me."
Donegan notes that Darren Clarke’s win at the British Open might give hard-living fortysomethings like Daly hope at this year’s PGA Championship, but adds that Atlantic Athletic Club in Georgia heat is not rainy, gusty Royal St. George’s.
Clarke is a links golfer par excellence and his unique skills were ideally suited to the bad weather and hardcore challenge of Royal St George's.
Atlanta Country Club presents a more predictable challenge and, like most PGA Championships, it will, in all likelihood, produce a more predictable winner.
Ryo Ishikawa’s secret strategy for PGA Championship Entering Sunday’s round at the Bridgestone just one stroke behind leader Adam Scott, 19-year-old Ryo Ishikawa had a chance to be the youngest PGA Tour winner in 100 years. (He finished fourth.) After his round, Ishikawa shared his strategy for this week's PGA Championship. You can definitely try this one at home.
 Q. It's going to be very hot next week. It was hot today, but it will be even hotter next week. How will you cope with that heat? RYO ISHIKAWA: It has to do a lot with the food. You know, the hot temperature takes away the appetite a whole lot, so I think I should force myself to eat a whole lot in order to be able to play well on the course.
Shouldn’t be a problem for Rory McIlroy... Tweet of the Day Mclachlin

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More