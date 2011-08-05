Menu Close
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Charles Barkley says Tiger never calls anymore

by Pete Madden
Posted: Fri Aug. 5, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Count Charles Barkley as another former friend with whom Tiger Woods has cut ties. Barkley told ESPN Radio host Mike Lupica that he hasn’t talked to his one-time pal Tiger in more than two years.

"You think you're friends with a guy. You talk to him once a week for 15 years. You're like, this dude is my friend, we do things, we have fun together," Barkley said. "I haven't talked to him in two years and I'm wondering what the hell is going on."
Barkley also defended caddie Steve Williams, who was let go by Woods last month.
"It's been very frustrating to watch everything that has transpired, and getting rid of Steve Williams was probably the last straw for me."
However, spending less time with Woods appears to have improved his golf game, according to these videos Hank Haney (another former Friend of Tiger) posted on Twitter. Naked woman spices up putting contest at charity eventThis is not your grandfather’s Elks Lodge golf outing.
During a charity event at an Oklahoma golf course, a woman stripped naked during a putting contest, according to The Oklahoman newspaper.
Elks Lodge No. 1355 hosted the golf tournament in July at the Boiling Springs Golf Course. The event is a fundraiser for the lodge's annual rodeo, Elks Rodeo Chairman Neal Day said.
One of the volunteers stripped naked as part of a putting green challenge, though she was not asked to do so, Day said. He said the woman was recruited to help at the last minute after a longtime volunteer couldn't attend.
“Obviously, we didn't know what was going to happen,” said Day, who was not at the tournament.
If you missed the tournament, there’s apparently, um, footage of the event available.
Day said Elks members are trying to dispel rumors spreading throughout the community that the lodge paid the woman to get naked or that she had sex with tournament players. Cellphone photos of the event have been forwarded throughout town.
Caroline Wozniacki sort of, kind of, not really denies relationship with Rory McIlroyHave we deemed Rory McIlroy and Caroline Wozniacki the decade's next great athlete couple too soon? Maybe, according to ESPN.
Wozniacki, 21, and McIlroy, 22, were spotted eating together at All Bar One in July 17 in London and the rumors took off.
"I'm sort of used to the paparazzi, but not from someone sitting in the restaurant!" Wozniacki said Friday while visiting ESPN's offices. "This tennis blogger was sitting a few tables away from us and snapped a photo to post on Twitter. And that's how all this started."
The dinner came just a few days after Northern Ireland's McIlroy had broken up once again with Holly Sweeney, who he had dated off and on for four years. That further fueled speculation.
"I know this is all part of the game I'm in," said Wozniacki, whose whole family are athletes in Denmark, "but there has to be more important things in the world to talk about!"
Tweet of the DayFrom ace Euro tour reporter and Golf Magazine contributing writer Paul Mahoney: Mahoney

