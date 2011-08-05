Truth & Rumors: Charles Barkley says Tiger never calls anymore

Count Charles Barkley as another former friend with whom Tiger Woods has cut ties. Barkley told ESPN Radio host Mike Lupica that he hasn’t talked to his one-time pal Tiger in more than two years.

"You think you're friends with a guy. You talk to him once a week for 15 years. You're like, this dude is my friend, we do things, we have fun together," Barkley said. "I haven't talked to him in two years and I'm wondering what the hell is going on."

"It's been very frustrating to watch everything that has transpired, and getting rid of Steve Williams was probably the last straw for me."

Elks Lodge No. 1355 hosted the golf tournament in July at the Boiling Springs Golf Course. The event is a fundraiser for the lodge's annual rodeo, Elks Rodeo Chairman Neal Day said.

One of the volunteers stripped naked as part of a putting green challenge, though she was not asked to do so, Day said. He said the woman was recruited to help at the last minute after a longtime volunteer couldn't attend.

“Obviously, we didn't know what was going to happen,” said Day, who was not at the tournament.

Day said Elks members are trying to dispel rumors spreading throughout the community that the lodge paid the woman to get naked or that she had sex with tournament players. Cellphone photos of the event have been forwarded throughout town.

Wozniacki, 21, and McIlroy, 22, were spotted eating together at All Bar One in July 17 in London and the rumors took off.

"I'm sort of used to the paparazzi, but not from someone sitting in the restaurant!" Wozniacki said Friday while visiting ESPN's offices. "This tennis blogger was sitting a few tables away from us and snapped a photo to post on Twitter. And that's how all this started."

The dinner came just a few days after Northern Ireland's McIlroy had broken up once again with Holly Sweeney, who he had dated off and on for four years. That further fueled speculation.

"I know this is all part of the game I'm in," said Wozniacki, whose whole family are athletes in Denmark, "but there has to be more important things in the world to talk about!"