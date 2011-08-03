Truth & Rumors: Tiger listed at 20-1 odds at Firestone

When it comes to Tiger Woods, we've seen some crazy Vegas odds, but we've also seen him win once in a while. As reported by Bloomberg News, the combination of his losing streak, injury and his past dominance at Firestone C.C. all combined to create an almost reasonable betting line for this year's WGC Bridgestone...almost.

Woods has 20-1 odds to win this week, tied for fifth-best in the field of 77 players, even though he hasn’t won a title since the Australian Masters 21 months ago. He’s been the most popular golfer at the Las Vegas Hilton’s Race and Sports Book, picked on more than 10 percent of tickets.

“Tiger always has his supporters,” Jeff Sherman, assistant sports book manager at the Hilton, said in an e-mail. “No matter whether he’s playing great and his odds are lower or under the current circumstances and his odds are higher.”

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, who won the U.S. Open in June while Woods was rehabilitating, is the 12-1 favorite this week, according to the Las Vegas Hilton. Luke Donald, who holds the No. 1 spot in golf’s Official World Ranking, is listed at 15-1 along with fellow Englishman Lee Westwood and Steve Stricker of the U.S.

The big cat was spotted about 4:25 a.m. walking across Crystal Springs Golf Course, which borders the San Francisco State Fish and Game Wildlife Refuge west of Skyline Boulevard, officials said.

Golfers and hikers alike should never approach a mountain lion, especially those that appear to be feeding or accompanied by offspring.

Game officials warn residents to never run from a cougar but to face it, make lots of noise, and try to appear bigger by waving arms.