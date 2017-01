Truth & Rumors: Tiger listed at 20-1 odds at Firestone

When it comes to Tiger Woods, we've seen some crazy Vegas odds, but we've also seen him win once in a while. As reported by Bloomberg News, the combination of his losing streak, injury and his past dominance at Firestone C.C. all combined to create an almost reasonable betting line for this year's WGC Bridgestone...almost.

Woods has 20-1 odds to win this week, tied for fifth-best in the field of 77 players, even though he hasn’t won a title since the Australian Masters 21 months ago. He’s been the most popular golfer at the Las Vegas Hilton’s Race and Sports Book, picked on more than 10 percent of tickets.

“Tiger always has his supporters,” Jeff Sherman, assistant sports book manager at the Hilton, said in an e-mail. “No matter whether he’s playing great and his odds are lower or under the current circumstances and his odds are higher.”

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, who won the U.S. Open in June while Woods was rehabilitating, is the 12-1 favorite this week, according to the Las Vegas Hilton. Luke Donald, who holds the No. 1 spot in golf’s Official World Ranking, is listed at 15-1 along with fellow Englishman Lee Westwood and Steve Stricker of the U.S.

The big cat was spotted about 4:25 a.m. walking across Crystal Springs Golf Course, which borders the San Francisco State Fish and Game Wildlife Refuge west of Skyline Boulevard, officials said.

Golfers and hikers alike should never approach a mountain lion, especially those that appear to be feeding or accompanied by offspring.

Game officials warn residents to never run from a cougar but to face it, make lots of noise, and try to appear bigger by waving arms.

On the surface it seems crazy that Tiger has the same odds as Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, both of whom seem much more likely to contend than Woods, who shot 18 over par last year at Firestone. Actually, it seems pretty crazy below the surface, too. What do you think, would you bet on Woods at 20-1? Leave your comment below.It feels like there has been a spike in "wild animals on the course" stories this summer, and the latest one has some serious potential for danger. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, a mountain lion was found wandering the fairways of a course in San Mateo County, Calif.My favorite part of this story? The extremely helpful tips from the local game warden:Well, that's never been my experience with cougars, but who am I to argue with officials who actually specialize in "game"? Natalie Gulbis and Paula Creamer go native while visiting a "Culture Village" in Malaysia.