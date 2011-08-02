Menu Close
News

Truth & Rumors: Tiger paired with Clarke at Firestone

by petedirenzo
Posted: Tue Aug. 2, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Tiger Woods famously texted Darren Clarke some positive thoughts before the Irishman's final round at the Open Championship, where he went on to win by three shots. Now these friends can put down their Blackberrys and have a chat during the first two days at Firestone, because they'll go off as a twosome at 1:40 p.m. on Thursday. Sportinglife.com has more.

"I'm delighted to be there - I'll play wherever they put me, but it's great he's coming back to play again," said Clarke last week when Woods announced his return date.
The 42-year-old Ulsterman would not have been in the field but for his Sandwich triumph, which lifted him from 111th to 30th in the world.
Course superintendent killed by lawn sprayer We all know how dangerous farm or construction work can be, but you wouldn't think maintaining a golf course would be a perilous business. Unfortunately for Michael Costa, a 42-year-old course superintendent at Cahoon Plantation Golf Course in Chesapeake, Va., making a living at a golf course proved to be fatal
According to local police detective Ronnie Young, Costa was crushed by a lawn sprayer, which looks a lot like a huge golf cart towing a tank of fertilizer. 
"He was seen spraying the tee-box areas," Young said Tuesday. "Some other people came up on it and saw him underneath the unit itself. I just don’t know why he was underneath it."
Perhaps the most interesting fact in this perplexing case is that, while the eighth hole, where the accident occurred, was closed for some time after Costa's death, the rest of the course remained open for play.  Wyndham extends PGA Tour sponsorship through 2016 Despite tough economic times the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship in Greensboro isn't going anywhere, at least not for the next four years. At one time the Greensboro stop was one of the biggest tournaments on the PGA Tour (known since 1938 as the GGO - Greater Greensboro Open), but had lost some luster, and sponsorhip dollars, in recent years. Wyndham Worldwide took over the sponsorship from DaimlerChrysler in '07 and since the tournament has enjoyed a bit of a second wind. The total purse will now be $5.2 million with the winner getting a check for $936,000. 
 Westwood, Clarke, and McIlroy to headline new Thailand Golf Championship A new, big-time tournament called The Thailand Golf Championship will be held in December at Amata Springs Country Club in, you guessed it, Thailand. As exciting as this fact is, the more significant news is the field, which will include such stars as Lee Westwood, Darren Clarke, and Rory McIlroy. Though appearance fees have not been disclosed (you can be assured there will be some big ones), the total purse for the tournament is said to be $1 million. The winner of the Thailand Golf Championship will not only get a check for $158,500, but will also earn a start in the 2012 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, which is no small deal.  
 Lee Westwood, the current #2 player in the world, commented on the event:
"Thailand and Asia are emerging markets in golf, a lot of interesting golfing out there. It is good to have such a big event in this continent. I think that will help increase profile of golf over there."
Well said, Lee.  Tweet of the Day Azinger

