Latest Euro Tour video: Landing a ball in a vat of gun powder

In its latest stunt video, the European Tour asked several of its golfers to land a ball in a vat of gun powder. There was only one problem: The gun powder sat in a boat off the coast of Scotland, where harsh winds forced the golfers to deal with a moving target and unpreditable ball flight.

After several futile attempts from the likes of Stephen Gallacher, Jeev Milkha Singh, and Pablo Larrazabal, Frenchman Gregory Bourdy -- a three-time winner on the Euro Tour -- amazingly canned it, setting off fireworks.

Don't try that one in your backyard, folks.