Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Tiger Woods will return next week at Firestone

by petedirenzo
Posted: Fri Jul. 29, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Tiger After three months away from the game, Tiger Woods announced Thursday he will return next week at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio. Woods had been sidelined since May with injuries to his left leg.
"I'm excited to get back out there," Woods said on his website.
Woods said he aggravated a mild medial collateral ligament strain to his left knee and a strained left Achilles tendon at the Players Championship in May. He withdrew after nine holes and hasn't played in a tournament since. Woods originally injured himself while hitting a recovery shot during the third round of the Masters in April.
At the AT&T National last month, a tournament that benefits Woods's foundation, Woods said he probably came back too soon at the Players.
"Probably in retrospect it was a borderline call whether I should have played the Players," Woods said. "I made the call on that and played and wasn't quite 100 percent. Unfortunately I hurt myself there. Now this time around, it's different. I'm going at it differently. I'm setting no timetable, which is very different for me."
So far this season, Woods has only played in six events. This week the former World No. 1 player dropped out of the top 20, and he's in danger of missing the PGA Tour's season-ending playoff series. 
Fortunately for Woods he's returning at a tournament without a 36-hole cut on a golf course where he's has plenty of success, winning the title a record seven times. 
Not only will the focus be on Woods, but also who will be carrying his bag. Last week Woods fired Steve Williams, his caddie for the past 12 years, and he's yet to name a permanent replacement. Golf Channel reported Thursday night that Bryon Bell, a childhood friend and president of Tiger Woods design, would caddie for Woods at Firestone. Woods's agent, Mark Steinberg, declined comment when contacted by the Associated Press. More Tiger Woods: Life in Pictures | SI Covers | Chronology of Injuries

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More