Tiger Woods enters PGA Championship
Tiger Woods officially entered the year's final major, the PGA Championship, on Friday. It marks the first time since April Woods will tee it up in a major championship. Woods missed both the U.S. Open and British Open this season due to knee and Achilles injuries.
The event runs Aug. 11-14 at the Atlanta Athletic Club.
Before he arrives at the PGA, the 14-time major winner will get a tune-up at the Bridgestone Invitational next week in Akron, Ohio.
Woods -- a four-time PGA Champion -- hasn't played competitively since May, when he withdrew from the Players Championship after nine holes.
What was once all but assured, Woods's chase of Jack Nicklaus's all-time record of 18 majors has been stalled by injuries and personal problems. Since his infamous car crash in November 2009, Woods has gotten divorced, changed swings and swing coaches, and fired his long-time caddie.
Woods finished in a tie for 29th in the 2001 PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club. More Tiger Woods: Life in Pictures | SI Covers | Chronology of Injuries Tweet
(Photo: Hans Deryk/Reuters)