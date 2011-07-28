Menu Close

News

Truth & Rumors: TV analyst rips McIlroy's course management

by Jeff Ritter
Posted: Thu Jul. 28, 2011
While most of America was still sleeping Thursday morning, Rory McIlroy and Golf Channel analyst Jay Townsend got into it on Twitter. Townsend criticized McIlroy's course management at the end of his opening round at the Irish Open, where he shot a one-under 70 but closed with a double-bogey on 18. Here it is. Townsend-McIlroy  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Townsend also tweeted to one of his followers "some of the worst course management I have ever seen beyond under 10 boys' golf competition," and suggested to another that McIlroy should hire Steve Williams to be his caddie. Stay tuned. McIlroy fends off Wozniacki rumorTownsend wasn't the only media member to put McIlroy in an awkward position at the Irish Open. You may recall that the 22-year-old has also been in headlines (and photo galleries) for a rumored relationship with tennis star Caroline Wozniacki. McIlroy was asked if his bandaged fingers might be the result of some extra time on a tennis court. McIlroy didn't bite. Ryan Ballengee at Pro Golf Talk has the report.

With rumors rampant (and a "no comment" from his agent Andrew Chandler to this website) about Rory McIlroy‘s budding relationship with top tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, the European press took a moment to poke a little fun the Ulsterman ahead of the Irish Open this week.
He was asked if a couple of bandaged fingers had anything to do with a potential hike in recent trips to the tennis court.
"Very funny. I got a callous on this one just because I haven't hit balls for five days. And," pointing to another part of his hand, he said, "this finger has actually got a slightly odd-shaped bone, so I just tape it to sort of keep it in place sometimes. It was pretty sore."
