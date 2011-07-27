Menu Close
News

Truth & Rumors: Foley unsure when Tiger will return

by petedirenzo
Posted: Wed Jul. 27, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Forget the rumors and reports. No one knows for sure when Tiger Woods will make his return to the PGA Tour, not even his swing coach Sean Foley. Steve Elling of CBS Sports exchanged text messages with Foley on Tuesday night:

Foley said … that the pair have not been working together, which seemingly creates the very real possibility that Woods will miss the PGA Championship next month, too. Bridgestone and the PGA are staged in consecutive weeks and Woods has regularly played in both.
“We have not hit any balls,” Foley wrote. “And I have no idea what his plans are as far as when he plays again. It’s up to the doctors.”
Where's Anthony Galea when you need him? Why British female pros have been lapped by their male counterparts Great Britain boasts the No. 1 and 2 players in the world in Luke Donald and Lee Westwood and three of the last five major champions in Graeme McDowell, Rory McIlroy and Darren Clarke. Lagging way behind them, however, are their female counterparts, reports Karen Crouse of the New York Times:
Heading into the Women’s British Open this week at Carnoustie Golf Club, the highest-ranked women from the British Isles are Catriona Matthew of Scotland (36), Melissa Reid of England (39) and her compatriot Laura Davies (68).
What gives?
Those who play and follow the sport suggest golf’s patrician roots in Britain have constricted the women’s professional progress. Neil Squires, who covers golf for the Manchester Evening News, estimated that 90 percent of the country’s golfers are men. There remain clubs, he said, where women are invisible by design.
“Historically, there’s always been an issue with golf and all-male clubs,” Squires said, adding that until recently there was a sign displayed at Royal St. George’s that reflected the prevailing attitude.
“It read ‘No Women, No Dogs in the clubhouse,”’ he added. “If you’re a woman wanting to take up golf or even a guy with daughters wanting to take up golf, would you take your daughter along to a place like that?”
McIlroy chooses G-Mac over Clarke As the highest-ranked Irish golfer, Rory McIlroy was given the option (maybe “chore” is a better word) of choosing his partner for the World Cup, a two-man team event in China in November. G-Mac? Clarke? Harrington? Feherty? Tough call. McIlroy, clever lad that he is, took the easy way out, reports the Irish Times:
“G-Mac’s the next highest on the rankings, so it will be me and him again,” the 22-year-old said today on the eve of the Irish Open at Killarney.
Tweet of the Day Gmacpresser_bigger @Graeme_McDowell: Irish Open #topquote: "I won the Guinness pint-drinking contest (vs McIlroy & Clarke). That's my first win of the season."

