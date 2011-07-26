Menu Close
News

Truth & Rumors: Dustin Johnson sells 'What Bunker?' T-shirts

by petedirenzo
Posted: Tue Jul. 26, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Dustin Johnson says he doesn't have any scar tissue from his near misses at the 2010 U.S. Open, the 2010 PGA Championship and the 2011 British Open, and now he's got the T-shirt to prove it.
Johnson was left out of a playoff at last year's PGA Championship for grounding his club in a bunker because he didn't realize he was in a bunker, and he makes light of the incident in a T-shirt for sale on his website. WhatBunker
T-shirt, $24.95, plus $4.95 shipping, sense of humor: priceless. Golf in the Kingdom movie to be released on Friday After years of speculation and various rumors that included a potential Clint Eastwood production with Sean Connery playing the lead and Gus Van Sant directing, Golf in the Kingdom will be released in New York City on Friday, July 29. The New York Times' Charles McGrath recounts the tortuous path from page to screen of Michael Murphy's famous 1972 book about the mystical golf teacher Shivas Irons..
Set in Scotland, "Golf in the Kingdom" was shot primarily at Bandon Dunes resort on the Oregon Coast, which closely resembles locations in the book.

Mr. Murphy, now 80, is better known as a founder of the Esalen Institute, home of the human potential movement and scene of countless nude hot tub encounters. He gave up golf a few years ago when his brother began to outdrive him, but took a keen interest in the film and helped write the script. He focused particularly on a long meditation sequence at the end and also suggested a scene, not in the novel, in which a golfer and a barmaid turn each other on by quoting the Robert Burns poem “Nine Inch Will Please a Lady” to each other.

“I’ve been waiting for this a long time,” he said of the movie. “I had got to calling ‘Golf in the Kingdom’ the world’s longest virtual movie, coming soon to a mind near you.” Open champ hopeful for a Ryder Cup return It wasn't long ago when British Open champion Darren Clarke was considering retirement. His world ranking had hit a career rock bottom, and his game wasn't showing signs of life. At the advice of his agent, Clarke decided to take time away from the game and soon came back with an improved game and attitude. The result was a European Tour victory at the Mallorca Open earlier this year, and then of course his monumental victory at Royal St. George's.
Now the Northern Irishman seems to have made a 180-degree turn in his career and clearly believes he can still compete on the biggest stage in golf, according to a Bettor.com report.

“It would be great to get back in the Ryder Cup team again. I'd like to think I'm still good enough. It feels a bit like the start of a new career, because now I'm back into all those big tournaments again. I've got lots of years left in golf. I'd like to play on until I'm 55, then I would go around the world fishing.”
