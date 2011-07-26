SI Golf Ranking: McIlroy remains No. 1 heading into Irish Open
Each week, 15 staffers from SI Golf+, Golf Magazine and GOLF.com vote for their top 10, awarding 10 points to their first choice and proceeding in descending order to the 10th player, who gets one point. The points are then added and the ranking calculated. Tell us your top 10 in the comments field below. RANK (TOTAL VOTES, FIRST PLACE VOTES, LAST WEEK'S RANK) 1. Rory McIlroy (144, 10, 1)- Last three finishes: T25, The Open Championship; Win, U.S. Open; 5th, Memorial Tournament - Official World Golf Ranking: 4 2. Luke Donald (134, 5, 2)- Last three finishes: T17, RBC Canadian Open; CUT, The Open Championship; Win, Barclays Scottish Open- Official World Golf Ranking: 1 3. Lee Westwood (98, 0, 3)- Last three finishes: CUT, The Open Championship; T14, Barclays Scottish Open; T3, U.S. Open - Official World Golf Ranking: 2 4. Charl Schwartzel (93, 0, 4)- Last three finishes: T9, Canadian Open; T16, The Open Championship; T9, U.S. Open - Official World Golf Ranking: 9 5. Steve Stricker (75, 0, 5)- Last three finishes: T12, The Open Championship; Win, John Deere Classic; T19, U.S. Open - Official World Golf Ranking: 5 6. Martin Kaymer (52, 0, 6)- Last three finishes: T12, The Open Championship; 4, Alstom Open de France; T18, BMW International Open - Official World Golf Ranking: 3 7. Darren Clarke (43, 0, 7) - Last three finishes: Win, The Open Championship; T66, Barclays Scottish Open; CUT, Alstom Open de France- Official World Golf Ranking: 31 8. Phil Mickelson (41, 0, 9)- Last three finishes: T2, The Open Championship; T58, Barclays Scottish Open; T54, U.S. Open- Official World Golf Rank: 6 9. Dustin Johnson (32, 0, NR) - Last three finishes: T6, Nordea Masters; T2, The Open Championship; T18, BMW International Open - Official World Golf Rank: 7 10. Nick Watney (32, 0, 8) - Last three finishes: CUT, The Open Championship; Win, AT&T National; T13, Travelers Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 11