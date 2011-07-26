Phil Mickelson talks British Open, Tiger on Charlie Rose

Phil Mickelson appeared on the Charlie Rose show on Monday night to promote the Mickelson Exxon Mobil Teachers Academy, a weeklong professional development program for teachers designed to inspire students in math and science.

Rose is known for getting his guests to open up through his engaging, conversation-style interviews, and he gets Mickelson talking about coming up short at the British Open, his difficulty with easy shots and his rivalry with Tiger. You can watch the full interview here. Some highlights: On being "in the zone": "It becomes more reactionary, it's like throwing a ball. I just see the target and swing and the ball goes where I want it to go." On missing short putts: "The easier the shot, the less focused I am, and that's something I need to work on. The harder the shot, the more tuned in I am." On whether he and Tiger will ever have a rivalry: "When he was playing his best, he brought me to play my best but we never really had a head-to-head rivalry in the final round of a major. When we did play in the final round he beat me pretty good, but in 2007 things started to change a little. In fact, my head-to-head record changed from getting beat like a drum to I actually started to pull ahead, but we haven't been able to do that in a major championship yet."